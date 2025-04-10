|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
10.04.2025 09:47:42
Notification of major shareholding
Company Announcement
April 10, 2025
Announcement No. 10/2025
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG that UBS Group AG as of April 3, 2025, has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding after April 3, 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|0.06%
|0.01%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|0.16%
|6.14%
|UBS Group AG total share capital in %
|0.22%
|6.15%
As of April 3, 2025, UBS Group AG directly or indirectly controls 1,669,069 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 6.15% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Cameron Hayes +45 2271 6217
Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shs
|
17.03.25
|Nilfisk implements changes to executive management (GlobeNewswire)
|
19.02.25
|Ausblick: Nilfisk informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Nilfisk gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.11.24
|Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares (GlobeNewswire)
|
14.11.24
|Nilfisk removes two financial targets for 2026 (GlobeNewswire)
|
14.11.24
|Ausblick: Nilfisk präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nilfisk verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.24
|Nilfisk announces preliminary Q3 2024 financial figures and updates financial outlook for 2024 (GlobeNewswire)