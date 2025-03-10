Company announcement

March 10, 2025

Announcement No. 5/2025

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG that UBS Group AG as of March 3, 2025 has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after March 3, 2025 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 0.10% 0.06% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 6.12% 0.16% UBS Group AG total share capital in % 6.22% 0.22%

As of March 3, 2025, UBS Group AG directly or indirectly controls 59,772.6 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 0.22% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007





Attachments