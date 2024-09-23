|
23.09.2024 17:26:54
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Danske Bank A/S that Danske Bank A/S as of September 19, 2024, has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously notified
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding after September 19, 2024
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|N/A
|5.63
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|N/A
|0.00
|Danske Bank A/S total share capital in %
|N/A
|5.63
As of September 19, 2024, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 1,526,848 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 5.63% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.
Contacts
Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007
Attachments
- 21 Announcement - 23092024 - Major shareholder - Danske Bank
- Notification of Major Shareholding - Danske Bank
