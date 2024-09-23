Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’971 0.3%  SPI 15’943 0.3%  Dow 42’121 0.1%  DAX 18’816 0.5%  Euro 0.9443 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’880 0.2%  Gold 2’631 0.4%  Bitcoin 53’883 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8481 -0.2%  Öl 74.2 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Varta-Aktie gibt nach: Kleinanleger wollen an Sanierung von Montana-Tech-Tochter Varta beteiligt werden
Microsoft-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Stillgelegter US-Reaktor wird für Microsoft wieder in Betrieb genommen - Strom für KI
Intel-Aktie profitiert von möglicher Investition durch Apollo in Milliardenhöhe
Boeing-Aktie profitiert: Spartenchef muss nach "Starliner"-Problemen gehen
Warum der Franken gegenüber Euro und Dollar zulegt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nilfisk Aktie [Valor: 38583102 / ISIN: DK0060907293]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.09.2024 17:26:54

Notification of major shareholding

Nilfisk
145.00 DKK 3.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Danske Bank A/S that Danske Bank A/S as of September 19, 2024, has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rightsHolding in Nilfisk Holding previously notifiedHolding in Nilfisk Holding after September 19, 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %N/A5.63
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %N/A0.00
Danske Bank A/S total share capital in %N/A5.63


As of September 19, 2024, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 1,526,848 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 5.63% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.


Contacts

Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007

Attachments