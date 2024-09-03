|
Notification of major shareholding
Trethom AS ("Trethom”), has on 3 September 2024 sold 538 285 shares and voting rights in Vow ASA ("Vow”).
Trethom, controlled by Eigel Ingvar Thom, and related associates, owned a total shareholding of 5 941 444 (5,17 %) of outstanding shares and voting rights, before the transaction. After the transaction Trethom and related associates owns a total shareholding of 5 403 159 (4,70 %) of outstanding shares and voting rights and thereby reduces their shareholding below the 5% threshold.
