Notification of major shareholding

Trethom AS ("Trethom”), has on 3 September 2024 sold 538 285 shares and voting rights in Vow ASA ("Vow”).

Trethom, controlled by Eigel Ingvar Thom, and related associates, owned a total shareholding of 5 941 444 (5,17 %) of outstanding shares and voting rights, before the transaction. After the transaction Trethom and related associates owns a total shareholding of 5 403 159 (4,70 %) of outstanding shares and voting rights and thereby reduces their shareholding below the 5% threshold.



