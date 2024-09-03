Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’331 -1.0%  SPI 16’357 -1.0%  Dow 41’163 -1.0%  DAX 18’745 -1.0%  Euro 0.9383 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’912 -1.2%  Gold 2’479 -0.8%  Bitcoin 48’925 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8499 -0.2%  Öl 74.0 -4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Merck & Co erhält grünes Licht der EU für zusätzliche Keytruda-Behandlung - Aktie im Minus
Hewlett Packard-Aktie in Rot: Hewlett Packard will nach Tod von Lynch weiter Schadenersatz
Darum legt der Franken deutlich zu
VW-Aktie knapp in Grün: Klarheit zur Dieselaffäre? - Prozess gegen Winterkorn
Apple und NVIDIA sehr ähnllich: Experte sieht NVIDIA als das neue Apple
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Vow ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 24115658 / ISIN: NO0010708068]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.09.2024 16:53:36

Notification of major shareholding

Vow ASA Registered Shs
3.80 NOK -6.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Trethom AS ("Trethom”), has on 3 September 2024 sold 538 285 shares and voting rights in Vow ASA ("Vow”).

Trethom, controlled by Eigel Ingvar Thom, and related associates, owned a total shareholding of 5 941 444 (5,17 %) of outstanding shares and voting rights, before the transaction. After the transaction Trethom and related associates owns a total shareholding of 5 403 159 (4,70 %) of outstanding shares and voting rights and thereby reduces their shareholding below the 5% threshold.



Nachrichten zu Vow ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vow ASA Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Progressive Corporation
NEU✅ Targa Resources
NEU✅ Fiserv
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ McKesson
❌ Apollo Global Management
❌ Casey’s General Stores Inc.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
10:26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Alcon, Lonza
09:14 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte im Aufwind
09:00 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch
08:18 SMI startet verhalten in den September
06:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Positiver Wochenauftakt
02.09.24 Ein Eckpfeiler der Finanzmärkte – die US-Treasury Note
30.08.24 Understanding the CME Group FedWatch Tool Methodology
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’871.53 19.47 U4B7SU
Short 13’115.13 13.97 2MSSMU
Short 13’623.52 8.86 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’329.56 03.09.2024 16:55:43
Long 11’880.00 19.83
Long 11’560.00 13.85
Long 11’097.29 8.96 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose – Rallye auf neues Allzeithoch 2024 noch möglich?
SAP verliert Technologiechef: Jürgen Müller verlässt das Unternehmen einvernehmlich - SAP-Aktie in Rot
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
Einige Veränderungen im Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Partners Group-Aktie knickt ein: Partners Group verdient im Halbjahr weniger
"Trump Trades": Darum stossen US-Hedgefonds Industrieaktien ab - und setzen stattdessen auf Energieaktien
Idorsia: Geänderte Bedingungen der ausstehenden Wandelanleihe in Kraft - Aktie tiefrot
Swiss Life-Aktie im Plus: Swiss Life mit besserem Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr
August 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Sixt SE St-Aktie angepasst

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit