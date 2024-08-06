Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Notification of major shareholding

NKT
550.50 DKK -4.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

6 August 2024
Announcement No. 24

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S maintaining its position above the 5% threshold.

Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 3,023,153 shares corresponding to 5.63% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press        
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com

Attachments


