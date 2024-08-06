|
06.08.2024 14:30:06
Notification of major shareholding
Company Announcement
6 August 2024
Announcement No. 24
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S maintaining its position above the 5% threshold.
Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 3,023,153 shares corresponding to 5.63% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com
Attachments
- Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_06082024
- Major shareholder notification NKT AS 30-07-2024
