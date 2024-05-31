Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nilfisk Aktie [Valor: 38583102 / ISIN: DK0060907293]
31.05.2024 19:58:50

Notification of major shareholding

Nilfisk
149.80 DKK 0.00%
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed
by Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc that Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc as of 31 May 2024 has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after 31 May 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 0.00 10.84
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.00 0.00
Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc’s total share capital in % 0.00 10.84

As of 31 May 2024, Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc directly or indirectly controls 2,939,296 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 10.84% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.

Contacts

Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007

 

