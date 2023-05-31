Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'286 0.0%  SPI 14'876 0.0%  Dow 32'792 -0.8%  DAX 15'744 -1.0%  Euro 0.9735 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'236 -1.3%  Gold 1'967 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'675 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9130 0.8%  Öl 72.7 -1.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Stellantis-Aktie schwächer: Stellantis geht Kooperation mit Vulcan Energy bei Geothermieprojekt ein
Munich Re-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Für 2023 erwartet Munich Re durchschnittliche Hurrikan-Anzahl
Merck-Aktie in Rot: Merck investiert Millionenbetrag in Schottland
Darum sollten sich Anleger nicht um die Nachfolge von Warren Buffett sorgen
Glencore-Aktie in Rot: Glencore plant über eine Milliarde US-Dollar in peruanische Kupfermine zu investieren - Übernahmekampf um Teck geht weiter
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Valiant1478650ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nilfisk Aktie [Valor: 38583102 / ISIN: DK0060907293]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.05.2023 16:19:10

Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

Nilfisk
131.20 DKK -1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 5,000 shares in Nilfisk by Peter Nilsson, Chair of the Board of Directors at Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on May 30, 2023 at a total price of 660,000 DKK. The shares have been bought through Poleved Industrial Performance AB, which is closely related to Peter Nilsson.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337
Corporate Communications: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name: Peter Nilsson

2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation / title: Chair of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code Shares: Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 132 per share 

Volume: 5,000 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume: 5,000
- Aggregated price: DKK 660,000

e) Date of the transaction: May 30, 20232

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)



Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen