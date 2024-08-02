Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’981 -2.7%  SPI 15’924 -2.6%  Dow 39’924 -1.1%  DAX 17’742 -1.9%  Euro 0.9414 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’672 -2.0%  Gold 2’465 0.8%  Bitcoin 56’515 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8645 -1.0%  Öl 77.4 -3.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528VAT31186490
Top News
Erneut Verluste bei MicroStrategy: MicroStrategy-Aktie in Rot
Meta-Aktie schwächer: Türkei sperrt Zugang zu Instagram
Intel-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein - historischer Tiefpunkt droht: Intel mit massivem Stellenabbau
Bank of America-Aktie tiefrot: UBS verklagt wohl Bank of America
Chevron macht weniger Gewinn als erwartet und verlegt Firmensitz nach Texas - Chevron-Aktie tiefrot
Suche...

Technicolor Aktie [Valor: 53874748 / ISIN: FR0013505062]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.08.2024 15:38:15

Notification of availability of the half-year financial report 2024

Technicolor
0.11 EUR -1.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Notification of availability of the financial interim report
for the half-year ended June 30, 2024

Paris – August 2nd , 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),

In accordance with Article 221-4-V of the general regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Vantiva announces that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024 is available to the public and has been filed with the AMF on August 2nd 2024.

This document may be viewed on the Company’s website www.vantiva.com/en under the heading "Regulated information”.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.comand follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations                                        Image 7 for Vantiva – Corporate
press.relations@vantiva.com                                vantiva.press@image7.fr

Vantiva Investor Relations                                Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva – Product and Solutions

investor.relations@vantiva.com                                 vantiva@thatcherandco.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Technicolor

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Technicolor

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
✅ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
✅ Arthur J. Gallagher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

11:10 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
09:28 Marktüberblick: Vonovia nach Zahlen gesucht
06:28 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rekordhoch im Blick
01.08.24 Weak Currencies, High Debt and Aging Nations: Part 1
31.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
30.07.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Kering SA
30.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Swiss Life
30.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’477.33 19.34 NRSSMU
Short 12’752.16 13.47 SSCM8U
Short 13’200.42 8.95 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’957.11 02.08.2024 15:32:41
Long 11’453.28 18.73 UBSEEU
Long 11’229.32 13.94 UBSGVU
Long 10’880.00 8.52
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum legt der Euro zu - EUR/CHF knackt 95 Rappen
Amazon kann Gewinne deutlich steigern: Amazon-Aktie gibt wegen enttäuschendem Ausblick deutlich nach
Schwacher US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Rezessionssorgen: SMI und DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen deutlich tiefer
VW-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal geschlagen
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) büsst am Donnerstagnachmittag ein
So schätzen Analysten die DEUTZ-Aktie ein
Nach Fed-Entscheid: Wall Street sackt zum Handelsschluss ab -- SMI im Feiertag -- DAX schliesst deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Auftragseingang vom spanischen Heer
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minusbereich
Apple mit Gewinnsprung: Apple-Aktie fällt dennoch

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit