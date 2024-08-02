|
02.08.2024 15:38:15
Notification of availability of the half-year financial report 2024
Press Release
Notification of availability of the financial interim report
for the half-year ended June 30, 2024
Paris – August 2nd , 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),
In accordance with Article 221-4-V of the general regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Vantiva announces that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024 is available to the public and has been filed with the AMF on August 2nd 2024.
This document may be viewed on the Company’s website www.vantiva.com/en under the heading "Regulated information”.
About Vantiva
Pushing the Edge
Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).
Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.
Following the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.
Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.
For more information, please visit vantiva.comand follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).
Contacts
Vantiva Press Relations Image 7 for Vantiva – Corporate
press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr
Vantiva Investor Relations Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva – Product and Solutions
investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva@thatcherandco.com
Attachment
