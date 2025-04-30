Notification of an Agreement by a Person in a Managerial Position

AB Novaturas (hereinafter the "Company") recalls the announcement of March 13, 2025 regarding the binding agreement concluded by the person holding a managerial position member of the Company's Board, Ugnius Radvila intended for the conclusion of the main share sale contract.

The Company informs about the transaction concluded on April 30, 2025 by the member of the Company‘s board Ugnius Radvila regarding the sale of shares. By this transaction, U. Radvila sells 740,702 units of the Company's shares to Turkish tourism industry businessman and investor Neset Kockar.

U. Radvila‘s Notification of transaction by person discharging managerial position is attached hereto.

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to unaudited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

