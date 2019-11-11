|
11.11.2019 09:00:00
Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.’s holding in Metso
Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on November 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EET
Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.’s holding in Metso
Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso.
On November 7, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total holding in Metso shares and in financial instruments entitling to shares exceeded 5 percent. BlackRock, Inc. had 7,287,307 shares or 4.84 percent of total shares and votes. Its holding through financial instruments amounted to 263,510 shares, which corresponds to 0.17 percent of the total amount of Metso’s shares. On November 7, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso amounted to 7,550,817 or 5.02 percent of Metso’s shares and votes. Metso’s total number of shares and votes is 150,348,256.
BlackRock, Inc.’s holdings according to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)
|Total of both in %
(A + B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached
|4.84%
|0.17%
|5.02%
|Position of previous notification
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|ISIN Code
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 7)
|FI0009007835
|7,287,307
|4.84%
|SUBTOTAL A
|7,287,307
|4.84%
|B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise Period
|Physical of cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|263,510
|0.17%
|SUBTOTAL B
|263,510
|0.17%
Metso Corporation
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.metso.com
Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.
Nachrichten zu Metso Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Metso Corporationmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI startet kaum verändert -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- US-Börsen schließen etwas fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt startet kaum bewegt in die neue Woche. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich anfänglich leichter. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts. An der Wall Street hat die Begeisterung über mögliche Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelszwist nachgelassen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}