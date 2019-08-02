<
02.08.2019 09:15:00

Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.’s holding in Metso

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on August 2, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. EET


Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.’s holding in Metso


Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso.

On July 31, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s direct holding in Metso shares and in financial instruments entitling to shares fell below the 5 percent threshold. On July 31, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso amounted to less than 5 percent of Metso’s shares and votes. Metso’s total number of shares and votes is 150,348,256.


BlackRock, Inc.’s holdings according to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)Total of both in %
(A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reachedBelow 5%Below 5%Below 5%
Position of previous notification4.90%0.16%5.07%


A: Shares and voting rights
 Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
ISIN CodeDirect

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 7)
FI0009007835 Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL A Below 5%Below 5%
 
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise PeriodPhysical of cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
CFDN/AN/ACashBelow 5%Below 5%
   SUBTOTAL BBelow 5%Below 5%

                                  
Metso Corporation

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

Handelsstreit belastet: SMI startet rot -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen auf Talfahrt
Die Börsen weltweit werden am Freitag von einem Thema bewegt: Dem Handelsstreit zwischen China und den USA. Auf breiter Front sind die Vorzeichen rot.

