Asiakastieto Group Aktie [Valor: 27655416 / ISIN: FI4000123195]
13.10.2023 08:00:00

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares

Asiakastieto Group
17.90 EUR 2.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 OCTOBER 2023 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares

Enento Group Plc ("Enento”) has on 12 October 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the direct holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC fell below the threshold of 5 percent on 11 October 2023.

The holdings of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC in Enento amounted to 1,185,834 shares, corresponding to 4.93 percent of Enento’s total shares.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento’s shares is 24,034,856 shares.

Total position of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC according to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.9304.931,185,834 
Position of previous notification (if applicable)7.7307.73  


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:		 
A: Shares and voting rights 
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights 
Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 
FI40001231951,185,83404.930 
SUBTOTAL A1,185,834 4.93  
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Shares lent to third parties-----
   SUBTOTAL B--


ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 393 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


