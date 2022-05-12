|
12.05.2022 20:00:00
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares
ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 MAY 2022 AT 9.00 P.M. EEST
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares
Enento Group Plc ("Enento”) has on 12 May 2022 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Long Path Partners has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent on 11 May 2022.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc.
|117741754
|51.00 %
|20.00 %
|Tesla Inc. / Volkswagen AG (Vz)
|117741755
|50.00 %
|17.70 %
|AMS AG / Companie Financière Richemont SA / Swatch Group I
|117741756
|55.00 %
|16.00 %
According to the notification, the holding of Long Path Partners has increased to 1,205,846 shares, corresponding to 5,02 percent of Enento’s entire share stock:
- Long Path Partners Fund, LP, 2.60%
- Long Path Partners Fund, SMA #1, 0.48%
- Long Path Partners Fund, SMA #2, 0.57%
- Long Path Partners Fund, SMA #3, 0.87%
- Long Path Partners Fund, SMA #4, 0.50%
Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento’s shares is 24,034,856 shares.
Total position of Long Path Partners according to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)
|Total of both in % (A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.02
|-
|5.02
|24,034,856
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|-
|-
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000123195
|-
|1,205,846
|0
|5.02
|SUBTOTAL A
|1,205,846
|5.02
|B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUBTOTAL B
|-
|-
ENENTO GROUP PLC
Additional information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7506
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
enento.com/investors
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Asiakastieto Group Plc
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.21
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Asiakastieto Group Plc
Marktupdate 10. Mai: Abwärtstrend nach FED Zinsentscheid | BX Swiss TV
Die Märkte sind trotz des eher positiven Zinsentscheid der FED weiterhin im Abwärtstrend. Wie die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten nach wir vor für Minuszahlen an der Börse sorgt und wie die Aussichten auf die kommende Handelswoche sind, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflation bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen brechen Zwischenerholung ab -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX-Anleger schicken Index letztlich ins Minus -- Abschläge an den Börsen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt endete der Donnerstagshandel im Minus. Auch der DAX schloss mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich schwächer. Von den Finanzmärkten in Fernost werden am Donnerstag ebenfalls Abschläge gemeldet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}