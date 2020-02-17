+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
17.02.2020 17:42:00

Notification According to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of Change in Holdings in Caverion Corporation Shares: Solero Luxco S.à r.l.

HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 17 February 2020 at 6.20 p.m. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Solero Luxco S.à r.l.

Caverion Corporation has on 17 February 2020 received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Solero Luxco S.à r.l. ("Solero Luxco", a company based in Luxembourg ultimately owned by Triton Fund IV). According to the notification the holding in Caverion Corporation by Solero Luxco has decreased below the 5 per cent threshold on 17 February 2020. The holding of Solero Luxco in Caverion has decreased to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.00 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights.

Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the notification.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:


                                   

% shares and voting rights 

                                   

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments 

                                   

% of total 

                                               

                                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

0.00%

 

-

 

0.00%

 

                                   

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

5.20%

 

-

 

5.20%

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

                                   

                                   

Class/type of shares

                                   

Number of shares
                                                and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights


                                   

Direct
                                                (SMA 9:5)

                                   

Indirect
                                                (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

                                   

Direct
                                                (SMA 9:5)

                                   

Indirect
                                                (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

                                               

                                   

FI4000062781

 

0

 

-

 

0.00%

 

-

 

                                   

SUBTOTAL A

 

0

0.00%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

                                   

                                   

Type of
                                                financial instrument

                                   

Expiration date

                                   

Exercise/
                                                Conversion Period

                                   

Physical or
                                                cash settlement

                                   

Number of
                                                shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights

                                               

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                               


SUBTOTAL B

                                   

N/A

                                   

N/A

                                   

Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

% of shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

                                   

Total of both 

                                               

                                   

Triton Fund IV

 

0.00%

 

-

 

0.00%

 

                                   

Solero Holdco S.à r.l.

 

0.00%

 

-

 

0.00%

 

                                   

Triton Masterluxco 4 S.à r.l.

 

0.00%

 

-

 

0.00%

 

                                   

Solero Luxco S.à r.l.

 

0.00%

 

-

 

0.00%

 

"Triton Fund IV" refers to the limited partnerships which together constitute Triton Fund IV. The only limited partnership among Triton Fund IV that held greater than a 5% share in Solero Luxco when the flagging threshold was reached is Triton Fund IV L.P. (represented by its fund manager Triton Investment Management Limited).

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact: 

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358-40-5581-328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/notification-according-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-of-change-in-h,c3037544

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3037544/1195577.pdf

Release

