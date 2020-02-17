|
17.02.2020 17:42:00
Notification According to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of Change in Holdings in Caverion Corporation Shares: Solero Luxco S.à r.l.
HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 17 February 2020 at 6.20 p.m. EET
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Solero Luxco S.à r.l.
Caverion Corporation has on 17 February 2020 received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Solero Luxco S.à r.l. ("Solero Luxco", a company based in Luxembourg ultimately owned by Triton Fund IV). According to the notification the holding in Caverion Corporation by Solero Luxco has decreased below the 5 per cent threshold on 17 February 2020. The holding of Solero Luxco in Caverion has decreased to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.00 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights.
Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the notification.
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:
% shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
% of total
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.00%
-
0.00%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.20%
-
5.20%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares
Number of shares
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
FI4000062781
0
-
0.00%
-
SUBTOTAL A
0
0.00%
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of
Expiration date
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
% of shares and voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL B
N/A
N/A
Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both
Triton Fund IV
0.00%
-
0.00%
Solero Holdco S.à r.l.
0.00%
-
0.00%
Triton Masterluxco 4 S.à r.l.
0.00%
-
0.00%
Solero Luxco S.à r.l.
0.00%
-
0.00%
"Triton Fund IV" refers to the limited partnerships which together constitute Triton Fund IV. The only limited partnership among Triton Fund IV that held greater than a 5% share in Solero Luxco when the flagging threshold was reached is Triton Fund IV L.P. (represented by its fund manager Triton Investment Management Limited).
CAVERION CORPORATION
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com
For additional information, please contact:
Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358-40-5581-328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/notification-according-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-of-change-in-h,c3037544
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3037544/1195577.pdf
Release
Nachrichten zu Caverion Oyjmehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.20
|Ausblick: Caverion stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.19
|Ausblick: Caverion verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.19
|Ausblick: Caverion gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.19
|Ausblick: Caverion gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.19
|Ausblick: Caverion präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.18
|Ausblick: Caverion informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)