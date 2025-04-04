Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’279 -2.5%  SPI 16’362 -2.6%  Dow 40’546 -4.0%  DAX 21’717 -3.0%  Euro 0.9457 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’113 -3.6%  Gold 3’101 -0.4%  Bitcoin 71’075 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8542 -0.5%  Öl 69.4 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156On113454047NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850
Top News
BP-Aktie: Helge Lund tritt als Chairman von BP zurück
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor Bekanntgabe wichtiger US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
Analysten besorgt um Apple-Aktie: Wird der iPhone-Hersteller durch die Trump-Zölle "in die Luft gejagt"?
Wetten gegen Naturkatastrophen: Erster CAT-Bond-ETF startet an der NYSE
Shell-Aktie: Shell trennt sich von Beteiligung an Colonial Enterprises und verkauft an Brookfield
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.04.2025 08:30:00

Notice to Syensqo Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of May 6, 2025

Syensqo
60.45 EUR -3.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Notice to Syensqo Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of May 6, 2025

Brussels, Belgium – April 4, 2025 - 08.30 CEST

Syensqo announces that it has published today documentation for its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at SQUARE Brussels, Mont des Arts, 1000 Brussels, at 10.30 a.m. CEST. All documents relating to the meeting are available on Syensqo’s website.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of resolutions, including the approval of Syensqo’s financial statements for the financial year 2024.

Supported by the Company’s strong financial position and balance sheet, Syensqo’s Board of Directors will also propose to approve the distribution of a gross dividend of €1.62 per share payable as from 19 May 2025.

In addition, shareholders will be asked to approve the statutory auditor’s fees for the assurance of sustainability reporting, as required by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Meeting information

Only shareholders of Syensqo SA who are officially recorded as such on Tuesday April 22, 2025 at midnight CEST will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 6, 2025 irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting, either in-person or virtually, should declare their intentions no later than on Wednesday April 30, 2025 and are required to follow the instructions indicated in the convening notice available on Syensqo’s website.

The meeting will be organized in a hybrid manner, both in person and virtually. Shareholders can participate physically in the Meeting. Alternatively, Shareholders may exercise their rights through a proxy vote or vote by correspondence through a dedicated form or participating and voting live in a virtual and interactive manner. Shareholders can use the Lumi Connect platform (www.lumiconnect.com) or contact the Syensqo team directly at ag@syensqo.com to complete the participation formalities. A document explaining the different steps to follow for the use of the Lumi Connect platform will be available on Syensqo’s website.

Shareholders may submit written questions prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting to the extent that he/she has complied with the conditions of admission and that the questions have been addressed to Syensqo by Wednesday April 30, 2025 at the latest, either by mail at Syensqo SA, Shareholders’ Meeting, 98 rue de la Fusée, 1130 Brussels, or by e-mail: ag@syensqo.com.

Visit the Shareholders’ Meeting dedicated section for more details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions and voting methods.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com 		Media
media.relations@syensqo.com
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament 		+44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 280
+32 478 69 74 20 		Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber 		+32 478 32 62 72
+32 487 74 38 07

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

Attachment