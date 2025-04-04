Notice to Syensqo Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of May 6, 2025

Brussels, Belgium – April 4, 2025 - 08.30 CEST

Syensqo announces that it has published today documentation for its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at SQUARE Brussels, Mont des Arts, 1000 Brussels, at 10.30 a.m. CEST. All documents relating to the meeting are available on Syensqo’s website .

Shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of resolutions, including the approval of Syensqo’s financial statements for the financial year 2024.

Supported by the Company’s strong financial position and balance sheet, Syensqo’s Board of Directors will also propose to approve the distribution of a gross dividend of €1.62 per share payable as from 19 May 2025.

In addition, shareholders will be asked to approve the statutory auditor’s fees for the assurance of sustainability reporting, as required by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Meeting information

Only shareholders of Syensqo SA who are officially recorded as such on Tuesday April 22, 2025 at midnight CEST will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 6, 2025 irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting, either in-person or virtually, should declare their intentions no later than on Wednesday April 30, 2025 and are required to follow the instructions indicated in the convening notice available on Syensqo’s website .

The meeting will be organized in a hybrid manner, both in person and virtually. Shareholders can participate physically in the Meeting. Alternatively, Shareholders may exercise their rights through a proxy vote or vote by correspondence through a dedicated form or participating and voting live in a virtual and interactive manner. Shareholders can use the Lumi Connect platform ( www.lumiconnect.com ) or contact the Syensqo team directly at ag@syensqo.com to complete the participation formalities. A document explaining the different steps to follow for the use of the Lumi Connect platform will be available on Syensqo’s website .

Shareholders may submit written questions prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting to the extent that he/she has complied with the conditions of admission and that the questions have been addressed to Syensqo by Wednesday April 30, 2025 at the latest, either by mail at Syensqo SA, Shareholders’ Meeting, 98 rue de la Fusée, 1130 Brussels, or by e-mail: ag@syensqo.com .

Visit the Shareholders’ Meeting dedicated section for more details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions and voting methods.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com Media

media.relations@syensqo.com Sherief Bakr

Bisser Alexandrov

Loïc Flament +44 7920 575 989

+33 607 635 280

+32 478 69 74 20 Perrine Marchal

Laetitia Schreiber +32 478 32 62 72

+32 487 74 38 07

