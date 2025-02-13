Notice to Convene the Annual General Meeting of Genmab A/S

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’865 1.2%  SPI 17’060 1.1%  Dow 44’369 -0.5%  DAX 22’443 1.3%  Euro 0.9448 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’469 1.2%  Gold 2’918 0.5%  Bitcoin 87’253 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9068 -0.7%  Öl 74.2 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156
Top News
lastminute.com-Aktie gefragt: lastminute.com setzt weniger um - Gewinn dennoch gestiegen
Delivery Hero-Aktie springt an: Delivery Hero will 2025 beim operativen Gewinn die Milliardenmarke knacken
Barry Callebaut-Aktie legt zu: Emission zweier Anleihen
EssilorLuxottica-Aktie legt kräftig zu: EssilorLuxottica kann Umsatz und Gewinn erhöhen
Finanzlage bleibt angespannt: Idorsia bittet Anleihegläubiger um mehr Zeit - Idorsia-Aktie sinkt
Suche...
Genmab A-S Aktie [Valor: 1129757 / ISIN: DK0010272202]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.02.2025 12:00:23

Notice to Convene the Annual General Meeting of Genmab A/S

Genmab A-S
186.77 CHF 7.63%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Company Announcement

  • Genmab A/S to hold Annual General Meeting on Wednesday March 12, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; February 13, 2025 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) summons the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 2:00 PM CET at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, DK-1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark.  

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors, and Appendix 2: Proposed amended Remuneration Policy is attached. 

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose of guiding its unstoppable team to strive toward improving the lives of patients with innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators and effector function-enhanced antibodies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO) antibody medicines®.?

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com?and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:        
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend” and "plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.

Company Announcement no. 04
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Carl Jacobsens Vej 30
2500 Valby
Denmark

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Genmab A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genmab A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Fiserv
✅ Nasdaq Inc
✅ Manhattan Associates

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:26 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy springt nach Zahlen
09:26 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
09:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Geldhäuser erstrahlen im Glanz/Europäische Technologie – Duo mit viel Power
12.02.25 Logo WHS Roblox Aktie: Enttäuschung nach den Zahlen. Geht der Gaming und Metaverse Boom 2025 weiter?
12.02.25 What’s the Relationship Between Commodity Prices and Inflation?
12.02.25 Silber - Wie sich der heutige Markt vom Vergangenen unterscheidet
12.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’364.44 19.76 SS4MTU
Short 13’687.81 13.24 BDKS2U
Short 14’171.90 8.77 U2TBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’862.08 13.02.2025 11:50:38
Long 12’303.49 19.17 BSVSIU
Long 12’041.30 13.81 BJOSHU
Long 11’501.46 8.80 BKTSOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genmab A-S 186.02 7.20% Genmab A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie im Sturzflug: Experte warnt und rät zum Verkauf
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Trotz zuletzt schwierigen Zeiten: Nestlé erhöht Dividende erneut - Aktie springt an
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bottom bei 95.000 $ gefunden oder droht tiefere Korrektur?
Die weltweit grössten Staatspleiten
XRP-Prognose: 40% Absturz
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen-Aktie verliert kräftig: Wieder Quartalsverlust
Siemens Energy bleibt auf Kurs: Jahresziele 2024/25 bestätigt - Aktie legt zu
BYD Aktie News: BYD gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag kräftig
BYD-Aktie erreicht nach Bekanntgabe von KI-Kooperation mit DeepSeek Allzeithoch

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten