AUGA group AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 3556656 / ISIN: LT0000127466]
Notice on the Decisions of the Meeting of Bondholders of UAB "AWG investment 1" controlled by AUGA group, held on 17 January 2025

AUGA group AB Registered Shs
0.11 EUR -0.88%
On the initiative and by the decision of UAB AUDIFINA, legal entity code 125921757, the trustee of the bondholders (hereinafter – the Trustee), a meeting of the bondholders of the bonds issued by UAB "AWG investment 1" (the Company or Issuer) with ISIN code LT0000409104 (the Bonds) took place (the Meeting) on 17th January 2025. During the meeting, it was decided that the bondholders are not taking action for the early redemption of the Bonds.

"We are pleased that the bondholders have decided not to take early actions and to seek an agreement favorable to all parties. This decision will allow us to continue carrying out our daily operations consistently so that we can fulfill our obligations on time and appropriately," says Kestutis Jušcius, Chair of the Board of AUGA group.

Prior to the Meeting, alternative draft resolutions on Agenda Item 2 "On the redemption of the Bonds" were submitted by both the Trustee and the Issuer, as well as by bondholders holding more than 1/10 of the total number of issued Bonds. The draft resolution proposed by bondholders holding more than 1/10 of the total number of bonds in issue was approved at the meeting:

Bondholders acknowledge the breach of clause 25 "Events of Default" (iv) "Cross Default" of the Bond Terms and the fact that the Issuer has defaulted on its bonds, resulting in the Bonds becoming due and payable. Bondholders, for now, resolve to instruct the Trustee to postpone enforcement of the security of the Bonds and refrain from initiating any legal enforcement actions against the Issuer until further decision of the Bondholders.

 This decision by the Bondholders shall not, under any circumstances, constitute a waiver amendment of any legal rights or claims of the Bondholders as derived from the terms and conditions of the Bonds or law. The Bondholders expressly reserve all rights of claim against the Issuer and against the security of the Bonds, and no provision of this decision shall be interpreted as a waiver or amendment of such rights.

More information about the decisions adopted during the Meeting is available on the Trustee's website https://www.audifina.lt/en/services/consulting-services/trustee-services/#viesi-pranesimai

Contacts: ?
CFO of AUGA group, AB ?
Kristupas Baranauskas ?
+370 5 233 5340


In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

