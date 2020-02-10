10.02.2020 05:30:00

Notice on The 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

ZHONGSHAN, China, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd. continues to closely monitor the developments of the Novel Coronavirus which first emerged from Wuhan, China in December of 2019.

The safety of the customers and the staff is always their top priority. As such, precautions and safety measures as recommended by the local Departments of Health in Guangdong and China as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) seriously are being taken.

As the Organizer of The 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (hereinafter Guzhen Lighting Fair), scheduled on Mar 18th – 21st 2020, in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, Guzhen Lighting Fair will closely be in line with the efforts by the Chinese Government to control and limit the spread of this infectious disease and continues to monitor the developing situation and remains in close communication with the relevant local government bodies and other key stakeholders.

Once confirmed, the schedule of the 25th Guzhen Lighting Fair will be announced, and Guzhen Lighting Fair will assist you in any arrangements.

Guzhen Lighting Fair wishes to thank each and every customer and greatly appreciates their patience and understanding.

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
Biotech- und Pharmabranche im Fokus: Welchen Einfluss die US-Wahlen haben
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Facebook, Apple, & Co.: Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - keine Blase an US-Börsen
Kann sich die Tesla-Aktie Hoffnung auf eine Aufnahme in den S&P 500-Index machen?
Blick auf Halving lässt Bitcoin über 10'000-Dollar-Marke springen
Japans NEDO und Panasonic erzielen mit 16,09 % den höchsten Umwandlungswirkungsgrad der Welt für das grossflächigste Perowskit-Solarmodul
VW, BMW, Ford & Honda: US-Justizministerium stellt Untersuchungen Autohersteller ein
Boeing sichert sich Kreditlinie über 13 Milliarden Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;