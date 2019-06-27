|
27.06.2019 14:45:00
Notice on failure to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
Taking into account that, in accordance to the Article 27 Section 1 of Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta convened on 27 June 2019 (hereinafter – the Meeting) has not met the quorum, the Meeting is considered to be invalid.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.
