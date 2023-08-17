Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'891 -0.9%  SPI 14'362 -0.9%  Dow 34'782 0.1%  DAX 15'703 -0.5%  Euro 0.9562 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'234 -1.2%  Gold 1'896 0.2%  Bitcoin 24'905 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8782 -0.2%  Öl 84.8 1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Geberit3017040Lonza1384101On113454047Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529
Top News
CureVac-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: CureVac verzeichnet mehr operativen Verlust
Millionendiebstahl bei Hackerangriff auf Solana-basierte Wallets
Intel-CEO Pat Gelsinger kauft erneut Aktien des Chip-Herstellers
Walmart-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Quartalsgewinn übertrifft Erwartungen
BAE-Aktie in Rot, Ball-Aktie stark: BAE will für US-Anbieter Ball Aerospace mehrere Milliarden auf den Tisch legen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.08.2023 16:59:47

Notice of Results

Funding Circle Holdings
0.43 GBP -6.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Notice of Results

17-Aug-2023 / 15:59 GMT/BST

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Notice of Results

Funding Circle, the lending platform for small business borrowers, will announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2023 on Thursday, 7 September 2023 at 7:00am UK time (BST).

 

Management will host an analyst and shareholder presentation and conference call on the day of results at 9:30am UK time (BST).

To watch and listen to the webcast, with the opportunity to submit written questions, please use this link to register and gain access to the event.

For conference call access, with the opportunity to ask live questions, please dial either
+44 33 0551 0200 (UK) or +1 786 697 3501 (US). Quote Funding Circle Half Year when prompted by the operator.

ENDS

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

 

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

 

Joint corporate brokers

Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000)

Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000)

 

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UKs leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. 

Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.

Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 265420
EQS News ID: 1706261

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706261&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten