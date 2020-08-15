+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
15.08.2020 00:00:00

Notice of Payment Card Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown values the relationship we have with our customers and takes the security of payment card data very seriously. We are notifying a small group of our customers of an incident involving payment card data of some customers who stayed at The Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown. This notice explains what occurred, measures we have taken, and steps customers may consider taking as well.

The Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown uses a payment system that is EMV enabled and uses encryption for in-person payment transactions. There are some scenarios where payment card information is entered by typing and not by inserting a card into the card reader. We learned on May 28, 2020 that malware that logs keystrokes had been installed on one of the three computers at our front desk. So for the infrequent instances where payment card information was typed-in on this one computer, the keylogger would record what was typed and then send that information out of the network. We believe the keylogger was installed on this computer in 2019 before we purchased this property.

The customer information recorded by the keylogger may include name, address, phone number, payment card number, expiration date, and potentially email address. We are mailing letters to those customers we were able to identify. We were not able to identify addresses for some, so we are providing this notice.

We want to assure our customers that we take this incident seriously. In addition to the secure payment technology we had already implemented at the property, we are taking steps to implement additional measures to strengthen our training and processes. In addition, we notified law enforcement and continue to support their investigation.   

It is always advisable for customers to review their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity and immediately report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer using the number provided on the back of the payment card.

We regret that this incident occurred and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.

For more information regarding this incident, customers may visit https://www.cambrianashville.com/legal-notice.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-payment-card-incident-301112643.html

SOURCE The Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
-0.06 %
Swisscom 505.00
-0.20 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.10
-0.32 %
CS Group 10.43
-0.33 %
Roche Hldg G 310.70
-1.49 %
Lonza Grp 555.40
-1.66 %
Sika 207.40
-1.80 %
Alcon 55.82
-1.93 %
Givaudan 3’747.00
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
14.08.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.08.20
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
14.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Offiziell bestätigt: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng beantragt Börsengang in New York
CureVac-Aktien vor Börsengang stark gefragt
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Coronavirus: Grossbritannien sichert sich 90 Millionen Impfdosen - Novavax-Aktie mit Kurssprung, J&J-Aktie freundlich
Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Straumann rutscht in Corona-Pandemie in die roten Zahlen - Straumann-Aktie gibt ab
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB