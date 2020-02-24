<
24.02.2020 08:00:00

Notice of Nexstim Plc 2019 Full Year Results

Company announcement, Helsinki, 24 February 2020 at 9.00 am (EET)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") will announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on Friday 28 February 2020 at 9.00 am Finnish time.

A conference call for analysts, investors and media will take place at 15:00 Finnish time (EET) on Friday 28 February 2020. The call will be hosted by Mikko Karvinen, CEO and Joonas Juokslahti, CFO, who will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.


The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Finland: +358 (0) 9 2319 5437

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520 424

UK: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

USA: +1 212 999 6659

Standard International: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

The call password is Nexstim


NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:


Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+ 358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)
Jussi Majamaa
+ 358 40 842 4479
jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com


About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

