Notice of incorrect information sent to some Washington health plan members

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) recently learned of a privacy incident that affected a subset of its covered members. Prime administers prescription drug benefits and provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. On Dec. 2, 2020, Prime became aware that certain letters to a subset of Boeing group health plan members, intended to inform recipients of changes to their 2021 prescription drug benefits, were mailed to the incorrect address and may have contained a limited amount of personal and medication information. These letters were mailed on Nov. 30, 2020.



Each misdirected letter may have included first and last name, and a name of a prescribed medication, or a name of a medication not currently prescribed to the member. This incident did not involve any other medical information, social security numbers, or financial information such as bank or credit card account information.



This incident was due to manual mailing error, which was identified shortly after the mailing. Upon discovery of this incident, Prime took prompt action to investigate the matter. Prime has conducted additional quality reviews to confirm the issue was isolated to this one occurrence, and the data file has been corrected. Prime will individually notify potentially impacted members. Impacted members will be advised to regularly monitor any explanation of benefits statements that they receive. Members who notice any unfamiliar health care services should contact their physician or insurer.



Prime has obtained no evidence that the information involved in this incident has been misused. Prime takes its responsibility to safeguard member personal information very seriously and remains committed to protecting the privacy and security of the information entrusted to the company. Going forward, Prime is reinforcing its existing policies and practices with respect to member mailings and evaluating additional safeguards to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. Members with questions about this situation should contact the company's member services at 800-421-6022.



About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 30 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

