<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.08.2020 17:15:39

Notice of H1 2020 IFRS Results

25 August 2020

Notice of H1 2020 IFRS Results

Acron (LSE: AKRN) will release its IFRS financial results for H1 2020 on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 11.00 am (Moscow time).

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 55824095 50.00 % 17.00 %
AMS AG / Temenos AG 55824096 55.00 % 14.50 %
Adobe Inc. / Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 55824098 50.00 % 12.50 %


Media contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev
Anastasiya Gromova
Tatiana Smirnova
Public Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:
Ilya Popov
Investor Relations
Phone:  +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2019, the Group sold 7.6 million tonnes of main products to 78 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2019, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 114,835 million (USD 1,774 million) and net profit of RUB 24,786 million (USD 383 million). Acron’s shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs around 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Acron OJSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Acron OJSC (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 370.20
-0.78 %
SGS 2’377.00
-1.00 %
LafargeHolcim 43.54
-1.09 %
Adecco Group 48.08
-1.62 %
Swisscom 509.40
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt®: Geld investieren im aktuellen Marktumfeld?
15:59
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
15:56
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:33
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Zaum
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Acron OJSC (spons. GDR) 8.10 1.25% Acron OJSC (spons. GDR)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert schwächer
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse integriert NAB in Schweizer Geschäft und schliesst Filialen - Aktie profitiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
CS-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Belgien ermittelt gegen Credit Suisse wegen Beihilfe zur Steuerhinterziehung
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Stadler Rail von Corona im Halbjahr gebremst - Stadler-Aktie dennoch höher
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fallen zurück -- Dow etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte fallen am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Gewinnen leicht ins Minus zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex kann sich noch leicht im Plus halten. Der US-Leitindex tendiert etwas leichter. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB