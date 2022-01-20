SMI 12’560 0.3%  SPI 15’926 0.4%  Dow 34’715 -0.9%  DAX 15’912 0.7%  Euro 1.0377 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’300 0.7%  Gold 1’839 0.0%  Bitcoin 37’903 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9176 0.2%  Öl 87.4 -0.4% 
Notice of fourth quarter and annual 2021 results and video conference

Notice of fourth quarter and annual 2021 results and video conference

Luxembourg, January 20, 2022Millicom will announce its fourth quarter and annual 2021 results on February 11, 2022 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom will host a video conference for the global financial community on February 11, 2022 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 871 5924 8681:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                        Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                        Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com


 

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com


 

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5303    

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of the end of September 2021, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employ close to 21,000 people and provide mobile services to approximately 44 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

 

Attachment


﻿

