Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA

Oslo, 03 April 2025: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 24 April 2025 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held as a digital meeting, using the online platform Lumi, and can be accessed using the following link: https://dnb.lumiagm.com/143751374

Please find attached:

Notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy

Board of Directors’ proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting

Recommendation by the Nomination Committee

All related documents, including instructions for how to join the AGM are available on the Scatec website: https://scatec.com/investor/events-presentations/

For further information, please contact IR@scatec.com

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.8 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments