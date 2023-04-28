Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vistin Pharma ASA Aktie [Valor: 27967483 / ISIN: NO0010734122]
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma ASA

Vistin Pharma ASA
21.90 NOK 5.29%
Oslo, Norway, 28 April 2023

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), please find attached the call for the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma, to be held on 22 May at 13:00 CEST.

A physical Annual General Meeting will not be held. Instead, shareholders should authorize the Chairman of the Board. It is possible to give proxy with and without voting instructions. By using a proxy with voting instructions, the shareholders will vote on the specific issues without personal attendance. For further information on the use of proxy, see general information at the bottom of the notice and enclosed proxy forms.

The recommendation from the Election Committee is available on the Company's website. The formal call will be sent to all shareholders registered in the Norwegian Central Security Depository (VPS) and are also attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

 

 

 

