Notice of Annual General Meeting in Biotage AB (publ)

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders in Biotage AB (publ), Reg. No. 556539-3138, with its registered office in Uppsala kommun, Uppsala län, are hereby summoned to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 4.00 p.m., at Biotage AB's head office, Vimpelgatan 5 in Uppsala, Sweden.

Notice, etc.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting must

a) be recorded as a shareholder in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday, May 29, 2020, and

b) notify the company of their intention to participate in the Annual General Meeting, no later than Friday, May 29, 2020.

Notice of participation in the Annual General Meeting may be made to Biotage AB by mail to the address Box 8, SE-75103 Uppsala, Sweden, or by e-mail: deltagare@biotage.com. The notification should include the following information: name, social security number/corporate registration number, address, telephone number, shareholdings and details of the attendance of any representative(s) and/or number of accompanying assistants (maximum two).

Proxy etc.

Shareholders represented by proxy shall issue a dated power of attorney for the proxy. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a certified copy of the registration certificate or similar for the legal entity shall be enclosed. The power of attorney is valid no longer than one year from date of issue, or during the period stated in the power of attorney, but in any event no longer than five years from the date of issue. The power of attorney in original and, when applicable, the registration certificate should be sent in due time prior to the Annual General Meeting, to Biotage AB at the address Box 8, SE-75103 Uppsala, Sweden. A proxy form is available at www.biotage.com/fullmakt.

Nominee registration

To be entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting, shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must temporarily have the shares re-registered in their own names. Such re-registration must be effected in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the latest, and shareholders are requested to inform their nominees of such re-registration well before this date.

Right to request information

The shareholders are reminded of their right to ask questions to the Board of Directors and the CEO at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act. Shareholders who want to submit questions in advance may do so by mail to Biotage AB, Box 8, SE-75103 Uppsala, Sweden or by e-mail to deltagare@biotage.com.

Information in relation to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In view of the recent developments of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Biotage has taken certain precautionary measures in relation to the Annual General Meeting on June 4 2020. The measures are being taken to reduce the risk of spread of contagion.

Shareholders should carefully consider the possibility of participating by way of proxy. Shareholders who display symptoms of infection (dry cough, fever, respiratory distress, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint ache), have been in contact with people displaying symptoms, have visited a risk area, or belong to a risk group, are in particular encouraged to utilize this possibility. A proxy form is available at www.biotage.com

No external guests will be invited.

No refreshments will be served prior to or after the Annual General Meeting.

No speech by the Chief Executive Officer will be held on the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will be conducted in the shortest possible time without limiting the rights of the shareholders.

Kindly review the information and recommendations issued by the Swedish Public Health Authority (Sw. Folkhälsomyndigheten).

The continued spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its effects are still difficult to assess with certainty and Biotage is closely following the developments. If any further precautionary measures in relation to the Annual General Meeting must be taken, information thereof will be published on the company's website www.biotage.com.

Number of shares and votes

At the date of this notice there are in total 65,201,784 shares outstanding in the company with one vote each. As of the day of this notice, the company holds no own shares.

Proposed Agenda

1. Opening of the Annual General Meeting and election of the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting.

2. Preparation and approval of the voting list.

3. Approval of the agenda.

4. Election of two persons to approve the minutes.

5. Determination whether the Annual General Meeting has been duly convened.

6. Presentation of the annual report and the auditor's report, as well as the consolidated accounts and the auditor's report on the consolidated accounts.

7. Resolutions on approval of the income statement and the balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

8. Resolution on allocation of the company's profit or loss pursuant to the approved balance sheet.

9. Resolution on discharge from liability for the board members and the CEO.

10. Resolution on the number of board members to be elected by the Annual General Meeting, and the number of auditors.

11. Resolution on the fees payable to the Board of Directors and the auditors.

12. Election of board members and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

13. Election of auditors.

14. Resolution on the nomination committee.

15. Resolution on guidelines for compensation for the executive management.

16. Resolution on adoption of changes in the Articles of Association.

17. Resolution on adoption of long-term incentive plan (LTIP).

18. Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares.

19. Closing of the Annual General Meeting.

Proposals of the nomination committee

Items 1 and 10 to 13 - Election of Chairman at the Annual General Meeting, resolution on the number of board members to be elected by the Annual General Meeting, resolution on fees payable to the Board of Directors and auditors and election of board members and Chairman of the Board of Directors and election of auditors

The nomination committee of Biotage AB, consisting of Marianne Flink (appointed by Swedbank Robur fonder) Chairman, Vegard Søranet (appointed by ODIN fonder), Christian Petersen (appointed by Vind AS), and Torben Jörgensen (Chairman of the Board of Directors) proposes the following:

- Torben Jörgensen shall be elected Chairman of the Annual General Meeting.

- Six board members (with no deputy board members) shall be elected.

- A fixed fee of SEK 1,625,000 shall be determined for the period up to and including the Annual General Meeting 2021 to be distributed as follows: The Chairman shall receive SEK 500,000 and each of the other board members elected by the Annual General Meeting who are not employed by the company shall receive SEK 225,000. In addition, a fee shall be paid to the members of the auditing committee of an aggregate of not more than SEK 145,000, whereof the Chairman shall receive SEK 75,000 and the other two members SEK 35,000 each and a fee shall be paid to the members of the compensation committee of an aggregate of not more than SEK 110,000, whereof the Chairman shall receive SEK 60,000 and the other two members SEK 25,000 each.

- Fees payable to the auditors for the period up to and including the Annual General Meeting 2021 shall, as before, be paid against approved account.

- Re-election for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held 2021 of the currently elected members of the Board of Directors, Torben Jörgensen, Peter Ehrenheim, Thomas Eklund, Karolina Lawitz, Åsa Hedin and Mark Bradley. Torben Jörgensen is proposed to be elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

- Re-election of the auditing firm Deloitte AB, Jonas Ståhlberg is proposed by Deloitte as auditor in charge if they are re-elected, as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held 2021. The proposal is in accordance with the audit committee's recommendation.

A presentation of all the individuals proposed by the nomination committee for election is available at http://biotage.com.

Item 14 - Resolution on the nomination committee

The nomination committee proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves the following:

The company shall have a nomination committee consisting of four members. The members should be one representative of each of the three largest shareholders in the company with regard to the number of votes held who wish to appoint such representatives, together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors whom also shall convene the first meeting of the nomination committee. The nomination committee shall perform the duty of the nomination committee in accordance with the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The nomination committee's term of office shall extend until a new nomination committee is appointed.

The nomination committee shall be composed based on shareholder statistics from Euroclear Sweden AB as of the last banking day in August and other reliable shareholder information which has been provided to the company at such time. When determining who are the three largest shareholders with regard to the number of votes held, a group of shareholders shall be considered as one owner if they (i) have been organized as a group in the Euroclear-system or (ii) have made public and notified the company that they have made a written agreement to take - through the coordinated exercise of voting rights - a common long-term view on the management of the company. The nomination committee shall appoint one of the members, who is not the Chairman of the Board of Directors, as Chairman of the nomination committee. The Chairman of the nomination committee shall, if the nomination committee does not resolve otherwise, be the member that represents the largest shareholder with regard to the number of votes held. The names of the representatives and the names of the shareholders they represent shall be announced as soon as they have been appointed.

If, during the term of office of the nomination committee, one or more shareholders having appointed a representative to the nomination committee no longer is among the three largest shareholders with regard to the number of votes held, representatives appointed by these shareholders shall resign and the shareholder or shareholders who then are among the three largest shareholders with regard to the number of votes held, may appoint their representatives. In the event that a member leaves the nomination committee before its term of office is completed, the shareholder who appointed the member shall appoint a new member. If this shareholder is no longer one of the three largest shareholders with regard to the number of votes held, a new member is appointed according to the above procedure. Unless there are special circumstances, no changes shall be made in the composition of the nomination committee if there are only marginal changes in the number of votes held or if the change occurs later than three months before the Annual General Meeting. A shareholder that has become one of the three largest shareholders, with regard to the number of votes held, due to a more significant change in the number of votes held later than three months before the Annual General Meeting shall, however, be entitled to appoint a representative who shall be invited to participate in the committee's work as a co-opted member. A shareholder who has appointed a representative as member of the nomination committee has the right to dismiss such member and appoint a new representative as member of the committee. Changes in the composition of the nomination committee shall be announced as soon as they have occurred.

Proposals of the Board of Directors

Item 8 - Resolution on the appropriation of earnings

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is distributed for the financial year 2019.

Item 15 - Resolution on guidelines for compensation for the executive management

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting adopts guidelines for compensation for the executive management.

The remuneration for the executive management shall be on market terms and may consist of the following components: fixed cash salary, variable cash remuneration, pension benefits, other benefits and severance pay. The variable cash remuneration is linked to predetermined and measurable criteria, and may correspond to a maximum of 100 per cent of the fixed yearly cash salary for the CEO and not exceeding 40 per cent of the fixed yearly cash salary for other members of the executive management. The guidelines shall aim to promote the company's business strategy and long-term interests, including its sustainability.

The complete proposal on guidelines for compensation for the executive management is available at http://biotage.com.

Item 16 - Resolution on adoption of changes in the Articles of Association

Below are the main proposed changes in the Articles of Association

Change Current wording Proposed wording 1 § - Company name "The corporate name of the company is" "The company name is" 5 § - Central securities depository "The company's shares shall be registered in a register pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Accounts Act (1998:1479)." "The company's shares shall be registered in a register pursuant to the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments Accounts Act (1998:1479)." 7 § - Board of directors "The board of directors shall consist of no fewer than five (5) and no more than nine (9) directors, with no more than four (4) deputy directors." "The board of directors shall consist of no fewer than five (5) and no more than nine (9) directors." 10 § - Notification before a General Meeting "A shareholder who wishes to participate in a General Meeting shall be recorded in a printout or another presentation of the entire shareholders' register regarding the conditions five weekdays prior to the General Meeting and shall notify the company not later than 4 o'clock p.m. on the day which is so specified in the notice to the Annual General Meeting. The latter day must not be a Sunday, another Swedish public holiday, Saturday, Midsummer Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve and may not fall earlier than the fifth weekday prior to the Annual General Meeting." "A shareholder who wishes to participate in a General Meeting shall notify the company prior to the General Meeting and no later than on the day specified in the notice to the Annual General Meeting. The latter day must not be a Sunday, another Swedish public holiday, Saturday, Midsummer Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve and may not fall earlier than the fifth weekday prior to the Annual General Meeting."

Item 17 - Resolution on adoption of long-term incentive plan

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to adopt a long-term incentive programme based on performance-based share rights for employees in the Biotage group ("LTIP 2020") in accordance with item 17 below.

Proposal to adopt LTIP 2020 and hedging arrangements

The programme in brief

LTIP 2020 is proposed to include the CEO, senior executives and other key employees, meaning that a maximum of 18 individuals within the Biotage group will be able to participate. Participants will be given the opportunity to receive ordinary shares free of charge within the framework of LTIP 2020, so-called "Performance Shares", in accordance with the conditions set out below.

Within the framework of LTIP 2020, the company will allot participants rights to Performance Shares which means that, subject to certain conditions being met, the right to receive a Performance Share free of charge ("Share Rights").

Terms and conditions

A Share Right may be exercised provided that the participant, with certain exceptions, from the start date of the LTIP 2020 for each participant, up until and including the date three years thereafter (the "Vesting Period"), is still employed by the Biotage group. The last date for the start of the LTIP 2020 shall be the day before the Annual General Meeting of Biotage in 2021. In addition to the requirement for the participant's continued employment according to the above, the final number of Performance Shares that each participant is entitled to receive shall also be conditional upon the following performance conditions:

i. 50 per cent of the Performance Shares related to the total shareholder return (the return to shareholders through an increased share price and reinvestments of any dividends during the Vesting Period) on the company's ordinary shares during the Vesting Period ("Performance Condition 1").

ii. 25 per cent of the Performance Shares related to an average EBIT-margin during the period from and including the financial year 2020 and up to and including the financial year 2022 (the "Measurement Period") ("Performance Condition 2"), and

iii. 25 per cent of the Performance Share related to average organic sales growth over the Measurement Period ("Performance Condition 3").

Participants will be entitled to 50 per cent of the Performance Shares under Performance Condition 1 if the total shareholder return amounts to or exceeds 64.3 per cent (corresponding to 18 per cent per year) during the Vesting Period. For allotment of Performance Shares under Performance Condition 1, the total shareholder return for the company's ordinary share must exceed 26 per cent (corresponding to 8 per cent per year) during the Vesting Period. In between the percentages, allotment will be made linearly.

Participants will be entitled to 25 per cent of the Performance Shares under Performance Condition 2 if the average EBIT-margin amounts to or exceeds 20 per cent during the Measurement Period. For allotment of Performance Shares under Performance Condition 2, the average EBIT-margin must exceed 17 per cent during the Measurement Period. In between the percentages, allotment will be made linearly.

Finally, participants will be entitled to 25 per cent of the Performance Shares under Performance Condition 3 if the average organic sales growth amounts to or exceeds 11 per cent during the Measurement Period. For allotment of Performance Shares under Performance Condition 3, the average organic sales growth must exceed 7 per cent during the Measurement Period. In between percentages, allotment will be made linearly.

Share Rights

The Share Rights shall, in addition to what is set out above, be governed by the following terms and conditions:

Share Rights are allotted free of charge no later than the day before the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Share Rights vest during the Vesting Period.

Share Rights may not be transferred or pledged.

Each Share Right entitles the participant to receive one Performance Share free of charge after the end of the Vesting Period (with certain exceptions where the Vesting Period may be accelerated) if the participant, with certain exceptions, is still employed by the Biotage group by the end of the Vesting Period.

Preparation of the proposal, design and administration

The Board of Directors, or a special committee set up by the board, shall be responsible for preparing the detailed design and administration of the terms and conditions of LTIP 2020, in accordance with the presented terms and guidelines including provisions on recalculation in the event of an in-between bonus issue, share split, rights issue and/or similar measures. No recalculations will be made in relation to paid dividends. In connection with any recalculations, the Board of Directors shall be entitled to make adjustments to meet specific foreign regulations or market conditions. The Board of Directors may also make other adjustments if significant changes in the Biotage group or in its environment would result in a situation where the adopted terms and conditions of LTIP 2020 no longer serve their purpose or the rationale for the proposal. Adjustments may, amongst other things, be decided with respect to the terms and conditions for measuring the Performance Conditions, and the basis for such calculation, and the growth rate targets under LTIP 2020 due to potential effects from or related to Covid-19.

Allotment of Share Rights

The participants are divided into different categories and, in accordance with the above, the Share Rights under LTIP 2020 may be allotted to the following participants in the different categories:

Category Maximum number of persons Maximum number of ShareRights Maximum number of ShareRights per person in the category CEO 1 32,699 32,699 Senior executives 11 130,790 11,890 Key employees 6 32,694 5,449

Receiving Performance Shares under LTIP 2020 and hedging arrangements

The Board of Directors has considered different methods for transfer of ordinary shares under LTIP 2020 in order to implement the programme in a cost-effective and flexible manner. The Board of Directors has found the most cost-effective alternative to be, and thus proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves (a) to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed rights issue of not more than 243,313 class C shares to the participating bank, of which not more than 47,130 class C shares may be issued to secure social contributions arising as a result of LTIP 2020 and (b) to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares in accordance with the below.

Following conversion of the class C shares to ordinary shares, the ordinary shares are intended to be both transferred to LTIP 2020 participants as well as sold in the market in order to cover the cash-flow related to social contribution costs associated with LTIP 2020. For this purpose, the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves (c) to transfer not more than 196,183 ordinary shares free of charge to participants in accordance with LTIP 2020 and that not more than 47,130 ordinary shares may be sold to cover social contribution costs arising as a result of LTIP 2020.

Scope and costs for LTIP 2020

LTIP 2020 will be reported in accordance with IFRS 2, which means that the Share Rights will be expensed as personnel costs over the Vesting Period. The costs for LTIP 2020 is estimated to amount to a maximum of approximately SEK 15.4 million, excluding social contributions, accounted in accordance with IFRS 2 based on the following assumptions: (i) that 196,183 Share Rights are allotted, (ii) that the share price, at the beginning of LTIP 2020, is SEK 115 per ordinary share, and (iii) that the performance conditions are fully met. Based on the same assumption as above, and subject to social contributions of approximately 24 per cent and a share price increase of 64.3 per cent from the start of LTIP 2020 until the participants are allotted shares, the costs for social contribution costs are estimated to amount to SEK 8.7 million. The total cost for LTIP 2020, including costs according to IFRS 2, is therefore estimated to a maximum of SEK 8.0 million per year.

Dilution and effects on key ratios

Upon maximum allotment of Share Rights 196,183 ordinary shares will be allotted to participants under LTIP 2020, and that 47,130 ordinary shares will be used to secure social contributions arising as a result of LTIP 2020 which would entail a dilution effect of approximately 0.37 per cent of the total number of ordinary shares in the company.

Given the above assumptions regarding scope and costs, and that LTIP 2020 was introduced in 2018 instead, it is estimated that the key figure earnings per share for full year 2019 would have decreased from SEK 2.87 to approximately SEK 2.77.

Changes in the Articles of Association

In order to enable a rights issue of class C shares within LTIP 2020 as described above, the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves on changes in the Articles of Association. The proposed changes will enable the company to introduce a new class of shares, C shares, whereby 4 § of the Articles of Association needs to be supplemented.

The Board of Directors proposes the following:

4 § shall be supplemented so that shares can be issued in two classes, as ordinary shares and class C shares. The ordinary shares have one vote and the class C shares have 1/10 vote. Shares of any kind can be issued to a number corresponding with the share capital.

4 § shall be supplemented so that class C shares do not qualify to dividend. At a dissolution of the company class C shares qualifies to an equal amount of the company's assets as other shares, however not with a higher amount than the equivalent of the quota value.

4 § shall be supplemented with specific writings regarding pre-emption rights.

4 § shall be supplemented so that the Board of Directors may resolve on reduction of the share capital through redemption of every class C share. Class C shareholders shall be obliged to redeem their class C share to a ransom corresponding to the share's quota value.

4 § shall be supplemented so that class C shares owned by the company, upon resolution of the Board of Directors, may be converted to ordinary shares.

The Board of Directors propose that existing shares within the company are ordinary shares.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to issue new class C shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors, during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2021 on one or more occasions, to increase the company's share capital by not more than SEK 338,205.07 by the issue of not more than 243,313 class C shares, each with a quota value of SEK 1.39. With deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, the participating bank shall be entitled to subscribe for the new class C shares at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the shares. The purpose of the authorisation and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights in connection with the issue of shares is to ensure delivery of shares to employees under the long-term incentive programme, as well as to secure potential social contributions arising as a result of LTIP 2020.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to repurchase class C shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors, during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2021, on one or more occasions, to repurchase class C shares. The repurchase may only be effected through an offer directed to all holders of class C shares and shall comprise all outstanding class C shares. Repurchases shall be effected at a purchase price corresponding to the quota value of the share. Payment for the acquired class C shares shall be made in cash. The purpose of the proposed repurchase authorisation is to ensure delivery of Performance Shares under LTIP 2020 and to secure possible social contributions arising as a result of LTIP 2020.

Decision to transfer own ordinary shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves that class C shares that the company acquires based on the authorisation to repurchase class C shares in accordance with the above, may, following the re-classification into ordinary shares, be transferred free of charge to participants of LTIP 2020 in accordance with the adopted terms and conditions in order to secure possible social contributions arising as a result of LTIP 2020.

The Board of Directors therefore proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves that not more than 196,183 ordinary shares may be transferred to participants in accordance with the terms and conditions of LTIP 2020 and that not more than 47,130 ordinary shares shall be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm, including through a financial intermediary, at a price within the registered price range at the relevant time, to cover any social contributions in accordance with the terms and conditions of LTIP 2020. The number of shares to be transferred is subject to re-calculation in the event of a bonus issue, split, rights issue and/or other similar events.

The background and rationale for the proposal

The purpose of LTIP 2020 is to create conditions for motivating and retaining competent employees within the Biotage group and to increase the coherence between the employees', shareholders' and the company's objectives, as well as to increase the motivation to reach and exceed the company's financial targets. LTIP 2020 has been designed so that the programme includes both current and future senior executives and other key employees.

By offering Share Rights that are based on both share price development and partly on strategic goals, the participants are premiered for increased shareholder value/value-creating measures. LTIP 2020 also rewards employees' continued loyalty and thus the long-term value growth of the company. After these considerations, the Board of Directors considers that LTIP 2020 will have a positive effect on the future development of the Biotage group and will consequently be beneficial for both the company and its shareholders.

The preparation of the proposal

LTIP 2020 has been prepared by the company's Board of Directors and its Remuneration Committee in consultation with external advisors. LTIP 2020 has been discussed by the Board of Directors at a meeting held in March 2020.

Majority requirement

A decision according to the proposal pursuant to item 17 above is valid only when supported by shareholders holding not less than nine-tenths of both the votes cast and of the shares represented.

Item 18 - Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting adopts a resolution to authorize the Board of Directors to, until the Annual General Meeting 2021, at one or several occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, adopt resolutions to issue shares. The Board of Directors shall have the right to resolve that the shares shall be paid in cash or be paid in kind or otherwise be subject to conditions referred to in Chapter 2, Section 5, second paragraph 1-3 and 5 of the Swedish Companies Act or that the shares shall be subscribed for with a right of set-off. The shareholders shall retain their preferential rights if the Board of Directors resolves to issue new shares against cash contribution. The Board of Directors' resolutions to issue shares may result in an increase of the number of shares in the company of not more than 6,520,000 shares, in the aggregate. Notwithstanding what is stated above regarding preferential rights for existing shareholders in case of an issue of shares against cash contribution, directed issues may be made in order to finance acquisitions of companies or parts of companies. In case of a directed cash issue of shares, such issue shall be made at market terms and conditions. Considering the above, the Board of Directors shall also be authorized to resolve on such other conditions that the Board of Directors finds necessary to carry out the issues.

The reasons for the right to deviate from the shareholders preferential rights are to enable the company to, in a quick and effective way, finance acquisitions of companies or parts of companies. In case of full exercise of the authorization, and assuming full conversion of any issued convertibles (however before any re-calculations according to the conditions of the convertibles), the dilution effect corresponds to approximately 9.99 per cent of the share capital and the votes.

The Board of Directors, or any person appointed by the Board of Directors, shall be authorized to make minor adjustments of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting in order to fulfil the registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket). A resolution by the Annual General Meeting to adopt the Board of Directors' proposal shall be valid only where shareholders holding no less than two thirds of the votes cast as well as the shares represented at the Annual General Meeting approve the resolution.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed, see the integrity policy that is available at Euroclear's webpage www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

Documents

The accounting documents and the auditor's report and the complete proposal for the resolution under items 15-17 above together with the auditor's report in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 54 of the Swedish Companies Act and the Board of Directors' report in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 4 of the Swedish Companies Act and the motivated statement from the nomination committee will be held available at the company at the address Vimpelgatan 5 in Uppsala, Sweden, no later than Thursday, May 14, 2020. The above documents will also be sent to all shareholders that intend to attend the Annual General Meeting and all other shareholders upon request and will also be available on the company's website www.biotage.com and at the Annual General Meeting.

This is an in-house translation of the Swedish original version. In case of any discrepancies between the English language version and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 03.00pm CET on April 28, 2020.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 460 employees and had sales of 1 101 MSEK in 2019. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com.

For more information, contact:

Biotage

Box 8 751 03 UPPSALA

+46-18-56-59-00

+46-18-59-19-22

http://www.biotage.com

info@biotage.com



