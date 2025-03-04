|
04.03.2025 12:38:24
Notice of annual general meeting 2024
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
4 March 2025
Company announcement no. 3/2025
Notice of annual general meeting in the BANK of Greenland A/S
The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 26 March 2025 at 4pm (UTC -2) as an electronic annual general meeting with the possibility to participate physically at the BANK of Greenland’s head office in Nuuk.
The agenda is included in the attached file.
Best regards
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl
Attachment
