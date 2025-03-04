Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Groenlandsbanken Aktie
04.03.2025

Notice of annual general meeting 2024

Groenlandsbanken
785.00 DKK 2.61%
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
4 March 2025
Company announcement no. 3/2025

Notice of annual general meeting in the BANK of Greenland A/S

The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 26 March 2025 at 4pm (UTC -2) as an electronic annual general meeting with the possibility to participate physically at the BANK of Greenland’s head office in Nuuk.

The agenda is included in the attached file.

Best regards
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

Attachment


