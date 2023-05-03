Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

DNO International ASA
Oslo, 3 May 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 May 2023 will be held at 10:00 am Norwegian time at Felix konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo. Remote participation is possible. Shareholders can also vote electronically in advance or submit a proxy.

The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached and provides further information on the proceedings.

The electronic system for notification of attendance and for registration of advance votes is available at the following link: Electronic registration

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

