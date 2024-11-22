|
22.11.2024 01:00:00
Notice of AGM
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
(AQSE: DXSP)
Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting
The Board of DXS International plc ("the Company” or "DXSP”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday 19th December at Noon at Elm House, Tanshire Park, Shackleford Road. Elstead, Surrey GU8 6LB.
For further information in relation to the AGM, shareholders should refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the AGM Letter which have been despatched to shareholders. Copies of these documents, along with the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2024, are available for download from the Company's website https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk/corporate-documents.php
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).
Contacts:
|David Immelman
DXS International plc
www.dxs-systems.com
|01252 719800
|AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
020 3764 2341
Notes to Editors
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.
Nachrichten zu DXS International PLC Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu DXS International PLC Registered Shs
Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.
Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Zahlen: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel letztendlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte zum Börsenschluss im Plus. Die Börsen an der Wall Street gingen nach oben. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am mehrheitlich Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}