15.08.2023 13:00:00

Notice of AGM

Paypoint PLCShs
5.54 GBP -0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company announces that the following documents have today been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

  • 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements;
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held at The Boulevard,1 Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1EL at 12:00 noon on Thursday 7 September 2023; and
  • Form of Proxy for the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(3) the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are accessible at www.corporate.paypoint.com.

The additional information set out below is supplementary to the Company’s preliminary results announcement on 28 July 2023. That announcement together with the information set out below which is extracted from the Annual Report and Financial Statements constitutes the requirements of DTR 6.3.5(2)(b) which is to be communicated via an RIS in unedited full text. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Financial Statements. To view the preliminary results announcement, visit the Company website www.corporate.paypoint.com   

For further information, please contact:

Brian McLelland

Company Secretary

PayPoint plc

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Tel: +44 (0)7721211100

Additional Information

Directors' Responsibility Statement 

The directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the Group and parent Company financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare Group and parent Company financial statements for each financial year. Under that law they are required to prepare the Group financial statements in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards and applicable law and have elected to prepare the parent Company financial statements on the same basis.

Under company law the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and parent Company and of the Group’s profit or loss for that period. In preparing each of the Group and parent Company financial statements, the directors are required to:

  • select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
  • make judgments and estimates that are reasonable, relevant and reliable;
  • state whether they have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards;
  • assess the Group and parent Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern; and
  • use the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Group or the parent Company or to cease operations or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the parent Company’s transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the parent Company and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Group and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Directors’ Report, Directors’ Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement that complies with that law and those regulations.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the company’s website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.1.14R, the financial statements will form part of the annual financial report prepared using the single electronic reporting format under the TD ESEF Regulation. The auditor’s report on these financial statements provides no assurance over the ESEF format.

Responsibility statement of the directors in respect of the annual financial report

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

  • the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and
  • the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the issuer and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.

We consider the annual report and accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group’s position and performance, business model and strategy.


