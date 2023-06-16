Notice of AGM

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) is pleased to announce that the Notice of its 2023 AGM is now available to view on the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents

The AGM will be held at 10.00am on Wednesday, 26 July 2023, at 20 Garrick Street, London WC2E 9BT. The Notice will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Shareholders are welcome to attend the AGM in person and should you wish to do so please notify the Company Secretary on or before Monday, 24 July 2023 at cosec@molten.vc. This will be to facilitate access to the meeting and make appropriate arrangements and does not affect your right to attend.

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Numis Securities Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Havish Patel Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Nick Donovan Charlotte Craigie Dearbhla Gallagher +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Powerscourt Public relations Elly Williamson Jane Glover +44 (0)7970 246 725 / +44 (0)7713 246 126

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £480m to 31 March 2023.

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/