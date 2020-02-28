<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2020 06:49:00

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2020

ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The invitation can be found on ABB’s investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees. www.abb.com

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
ABB / Geberit / LafargeHolcim 52198596 59.00 % 6.20 %
ABB / Geberit / LafargeHolcim 52198622 60.00 % 6.00 %

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)mehr Analysen

26.02.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri buy UBS AG
12.02.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri buy UBS AG
10.02.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri buy Kepler Cheuvreux
10.02.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.02.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
27.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
27.02.20
Brent durchbricht bisheriges Tief
27.02.20
SMI vor erneutem Absturz
27.02.20
Weekly Hits: Gold – Die Gewinne stapeln sich / Digital Data – Ein echter Megatrend
26.02.20
Could Coronavirus Impact Fed Policy?
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) 21.61 -3.14% ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Experte warnt vor Rücksetzer: Steht ein deutlicher Einbruch am Markt bevor?
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
Virussorgen belasten: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI sinkt zeitweise auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
LafargeHolcim-Aktie letztlich leichter: LafargeHolcim steigert Gewinn und erreicht Wachstumsziele
Microsoft-Aktie verlustreich: Microsoft kappt Umsatzziel für PC-Geschäft
ABB-Aktie rot: ABB-Sparte will mit Industrierobotern kräftig wachsen
Darum legen Franken und Euro zum US-Dollar zu
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Kühne+Nagel verdient 2019 zwar mehr, senkt jedoch die Dividende - Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab; Börsen in Fernost knicken ein
In Asien geht es am Freitag rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;