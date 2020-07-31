Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

UPDATE ON PROCEEDINGS BEFORE THE ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION TRIBUNAL

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is taking all necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees and the public as we respond to challenges due to COVID-19. The OSC will not be holding in-person hearings until further notice. In the meantime, the Office of the Secretary will reach out to parties with hearings scheduled up to and including November 30, 2020 to determine if a hearing may proceed via videoconference, teleconference or in writing should an in-person hearing still not be possible.

A member of the media or public who wishes to observe a videoconference hearing may select the "Register to attend" link below on the hearing date and time indicated. A member of the media or public who wishes to hear a teleconference hearing may email their request to the Registrar at registrar@osc.gov.on.ca at least two business days in advance of the hearing, indicating their name, email address and the hearing they wish to hear. The Registrar will provide the requestor with dial-in information on how to hear the proceeding. Requests received less than two business days in advance of the teleconference hearing may not be able to be accommodated. The Secretary's Office will update the upcoming proceedings below as more information is made available.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

