06.01.2020 17:32:00

Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision on a Motion in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision on a Motion dated January 3, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

