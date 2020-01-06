Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
06.01.2020 17:32:00
Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59
TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision on a Motion in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision on a Motion dated January 3, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
