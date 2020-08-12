|
12.08.2020 10:44:00
Notice: first quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced first quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 on August 12, 2020.
The Company Group's sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 were 834 million yen (323 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), with an operating loss of 504 million yen (839 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), an ordinary loss of 699 million yen (18 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), and net loss attributable to owners of parent of 3,096 million yen (net profit attributable to owners of parent of 27 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year).
The reports and announcements can be downloaded from the below link
http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/200812daiichishihanki_e.pdf
Company Name: Prospect Co., Ltd.
Representative: Chairman and Representative
Director Nobuyoshi Fujisawa
(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)
Contact: Chief of General Affairs Jiro Taketani
(TEL: +81-03-3470-8411)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI etwas stärker -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Märkte tendieren am Mittwoch mit leichten Zuschlägen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel unsicher. An den asiatischen Börsen werden am Mittwoch überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}