24.04.2020 16:30:00

Notice by Aspo to redeem its outstanding capital securities issued in 2016

ASPO Plc  
INSIDE INFORMATION     
April 24, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Notice by Aspo to redeem its outstanding capital securities issued in 2016

Aspo Plc ("Aspo” or the "Company”) announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its outstanding EUR 6.6 million 6.750 percent capital securities issued on May 27, 2016 (ISIN: FI4000210240) (the "2016 Capital Securities”) which were not purchased in the voluntary cash tender offer.

The outstanding EUR 6.6 million 2016 Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on May 27, 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2016 Capital Securities (the "Redemption Date”). On the Redemption Date, Aspo will pay the holders of the outstanding EUR 6.6 million 2016 Capital Securities a redemption price equal to principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the 2016 Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2016 Capital Securities.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

Further information:
Aki Ojanen, Aspo Oyj, CEO, +358 9 5211, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen (a) aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill. Aspo’s Group structure and business operations are developed persistently without any predefined schedules.

