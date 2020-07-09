09.07.2020 16:14:00

Nothing prepared us for Summer 2020 - until now

Announcing the perfect app to help you navigate summer activities

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Being in the right place at the right time has been the key to scores of success stories.

QEWS Logo (CNW Group/QEWS)

If only there were an app for that.

Introducing QEWS: an interactive, real-time app to help plan your day in a safe, socially distant and efficient way.

It's poised to address foot traffic the way WAZE revolutionized road traffic.

Heading to the Walmart, Costco, or bank today? The shortest route isn't a straight line; it's one that minimizes wait times.

We avoid lineups in the best of times, but in this unprecedented atmosphere, it's beyond inconvenient to be in a queue. It's a health danger. QEWS users can find and report a wait time or queue length at any location.

Designed to help keep families and communities safe, and to save time, "We're calling this community-sourcing rather than crowd-sourcing," says social media director, Luke MacLaurin. "It's technology with an integral human touch solution."

The QEWS team believes it's people caring about each other that will keep everyone safe and power the app in every neighbourhood.

QEWS covers every business, government office, park or beach in North America. The app is perfect for retailers as well. "Employees assigned to control access at entrances can re- port wait times periodically, keeping them accurate. It's free added value to their custom- ers."

Now the app includes updates based on user feedback and thousands of searches for wait times. New features include the ability to search for and report crowds at parks, beaches and large public gatherings and a rewards program.

Qews, a free app available for both Android and Apple devices, launches in Canada and the United States today.

QEWS is a free app available for both Android and Apple devices. For more information, visit www.qews.live.

Install the App for Android              Install App for iPhone and iPad


Media Available Here

Follow QEWS on:
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter


Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nothing-prepared-us-for-summer-2020---until-now-301090295.html

SOURCE QEWS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’609.00
1.98 %
Roche Hldg G 336.55
1.82 %
Sika 189.15
1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 192.15
1.26 %
Geberit 486.70
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.90
0.03 %
Alcon 53.54
-0.22 %
LafargeHolcim 42.19
-0.31 %
Swiss Re 73.92
-0.46 %
CS Group 9.76
-0.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
12:00
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
10:14
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
10:00
Dividends: Changing Expectations
09:14
SMI-Anleger noch vorsichtig
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:12
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Indexänderung im SMI: Partners Group ersetzen Adecco - Straumann neu im SLI
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Wirecard-Aktie in Rot: US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard
Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Deutlich unter Branchen-Schnitt: Tesla senkt Preise für Solarpanels radikal
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Credit Suisse will sich chinesisches Joint Venture einverleiben - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kaum verändert -- SMI im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die Anleger in den USA zeigen sich am Donnerstag ohne feste Richtung. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Aufschläge. Auch der DAX rückt weiter in die Gewinnzone vor. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB