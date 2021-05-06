SMI 11’111 0.0%  SPI 14’259 -0.1%  Dow 34’368 0.4%  DAX 15’197 0.2%  Euro 1.0957 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’999 -0.1%  Gold 1’815 1.7%  Bitcoin 51’682 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.5%  Öl 68.2 -0.5% 
06.05.2021 19:50:00

Noted Investor Educators, OptionsANIMAL Announces the Upcoming Launch of Trader Oasis: A Redefining Commission-Free Investor Experience That Delivers Mentorship and Tailormade Active Trading Features

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptionsANIMAL today announced a partnership with Tradier Brokerage to launch their upcoming offering, TraderOasis. Trader Oasis is a totally unique stock and options trading platform that combines features based on decades of trader feedback. Trader Oasis will not only deliver custom features such as advanced volatility analysis, market commentary, trading ideas, and unparalleled risk analysis, but it will eliminate per contract fees and commissions through Tradier Brokerage.

OptionsANIMAL has been helping traders with capital preservation, wealth creation, and empowered them to take control of their own lives to reach their investment goals. The OptionsAnimal team and its Founder and CEO, Greg Jensen, are extremely popular among investors for their structured approach to investing and being relentless advocates for them.

"The team at TraderOasis has a trader-first mentality. After decades of educating students, we have a clear understanding of what inhibits retail traders and what we can do to take their trading to the next level," said Greg Jensen. "Launching our own trading platform with a unique balance of advanced features, content, real-time mentor collaboration, and combining that with a zero contract and commission execution fits into our overall goal of investor empowerment."

"We are excited to partner with leaders like Trader Oasis who believe in empowering investors with innovation and a strong sense of commitment," said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier.

About OptionsAnimal
OptionsANIMAL is a leading global investor educator that offers online trading classes designed to improve the quality of life of their students by helping them achieve the necessary skills to protect assets, well-being, and achieve mastery of trading strategies.

About Trader Oasis
Trader Oasis Holdings LLC – Is a new trading platform that provides retail traders with the tools and knowledge to manage risk and leverage real-time market opportunities. Its leadership brings decades of experience teaching traders to be successful in any market. Trader Oasis Holdings LLC is based in Naperville IL and Pleasant Grove UT.

About Tradier Brokerage Inc.
Tradier Brokerage, Inc. a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc.

