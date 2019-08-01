01.08.2019 02:00:00

NOSH Raises 1.7m USD in Pre Series a Funding Round and Launches Its APP: Spoonful

HONG KONG, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOSH recently closed its pre series A funding round to continue to serve Hong Kong through two partners: its corporate app and foodpanda. NOSH is now the largest cloud kitchen operator and delivery-only food brand creator in Hong Kong. 

NOSH also announced that it will re-brand its corporate business and its APP to www.spoonfulmeals.com allowing corporates to order from its self operated delivery only restaurants: NOSH, GA, Rustico, and/or Sesami. The corporate business services landlords and businesses to offer their staff access to lunch options at wholesale prices with free delivery. 

Max von Poelnitz, Founder of NOSH and Spoonful, said, "We could not be more excited to welcome a world class group of investors to our platform. It proves that you can start a business in Hong Kong, serve over 1,000,000 meals, and demonstrate that there is investor interest from abroad."       

The business currently operates a central kitchen business model that produces all their food and brands in house. As part of this funding round, Food Panda and NOSH will work closely together. Arun Makhija, CEO of Food Panda Hong Kong, shares, "We are excited to work with one of Hong Kong's fastest growing food start ups and leverage their own growth in the corporate market as well as their cloud kitchen infrastructure."

In the corporate space, Spoonful will continue to offer 9 curated lunch choices a day enabling white collar professionals access. Spoonful currently works with a number of financial service companies, law firms, and later stage start ups as well as offering pick up locations at SPACES coworking in Sheung Wan as well as Cyberport. All meals share nutritional information and ingredient lists to give employees all the information to make smart food decisions. 

For Press Enquiries:

Max von Poelnitz   | M: 852 9177 5772
max@spoonfulmeals.com 

