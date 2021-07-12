Nosco Begins Carton And Label Production At New Pleasant Prairie Packaging Innovation Center

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nosco, Inc., a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., announced today the beginning of carton and label production at its new 175,000 square-foot Packaging Innovation Center in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The facility will provide redundant product capabilities that will expand Nosco's efforts into a new era of printed packaging with continued focus on quality, innovation and growth for the healthcare industry.

"We recently began production, printing pharmaceutical folding cartons on our Bobst Expertfold 110," said Craig Curran, Nosco President. "This week, we will start producing labels using two new HP Indigo 6K Label machines. Moving forward, the Pleasant Prairie facility will be home to production for all label and carton orders placed hereafter that were historically produced at Nosco's Gurnee and Waukegan facilities, respectively."

As previously announced in November of 2020, Nosco's Packaging Innovation Center and headquarters building will consolidate much of the company's northern Illinois workforce, which will allow for:

An enhanced customer and employee experience.

Supply chain efficiency and operational flow.

Additional training and development opportunities.

Facility optimization and automation.

QUALITY, INNOVATION & GROWTH

The new Packaging Innovation Center in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin will be home to nearly 300 of Nosco's 700+ employee owners. All other staff will operate out of Nosco's existing facilities in Illinois, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania. Below is a look at quality, innovation and growth initiatives at the Nosco's Packaging Innovation Center.

Quality: Nosco's harmonized quality system will remain in place across all facilities, including Pleasant Prairie . To assist with audits and tours, and provide a unique customer viewing experience, Nosco's Packaging Innovation Center will feature an observatory bridge overlooking all production activities.

Nosco's harmonized quality system will remain in place across all facilities, including . To assist with audits and tours, and provide a unique customer viewing experience, Nosco's Packaging Innovation Center will feature an overlooking all production activities. Innovation: Nosco's CAD and Solutions Engineering teams will continue to enhance customer packaging with sustainable material options, substrate and ink recommendations, structural design expertise and more. To promote new product development and team collaboration, both teams will now work together with customers out of the facility's fully-integrated Customer Innovation Hub, alongside their state-of-the-art MakerSpace .

Nosco's CAD and Solutions Engineering teams will continue to enhance customer packaging with sustainable material options, substrate and ink recommendations, structural design expertise and more. To promote new product development and team collaboration, both teams will now work together with customers out of the facility's fully-integrated . Growth: Through the company's increased facility space and long-term lease, Nosco is positioned to support expanded capacity and future growth goals. This growth potential will also allow Nosco to create many new jobs in Kenosha County . The facility's proximity to the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas will be critical in recruiting top talent to expand the employee ownership team at Nosco.

"Nosco continues to lead as a premier provider of printed packaging. Our decision to consolidate our workforce into this new world-class facility is a true testament to our people and our customers," said Craig Curran. "Through this critical expansion effort, we will continue our commitment to quality and service – supporting customer orders in a seamless and timely matter."

Audits of the new facility will begin in late July, and the full grand opening is slated for fall of 2021.

ABOUT NOSCO

Nosco is a full-service packaging solutions provider serving over 400+ customers in the healthcare space. With more than 110 years of experience, Nosco brings together business resources and technical expertise to better understand packaging challenges and deliver customized solutions. The company focuses on service to help continuously improve efficiencies related to supply chain, cycle times, lean initiatives and product launches.

Nosco is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., and is 100% employee owned. The company employs 700+ employee owners, and specializes in printed packaging for the pharmaceutical, natural health, personal care and CPG markets with four core product lines: cartons, labels, inserts and flexible packaging.

