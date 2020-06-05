05.06.2020 00:22:00

NorZinc Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC; OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 4, 2020. A total of 212,317,594 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 54.47% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of a motion to fix the number of directors for election at seven and in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

NorZinc Ltd. (CNW Group/NorZinc Ltd.)

Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Outcome

Shelley Brown

179,371,764 (97.68%)

4,264,440 (2.32%)

Elected

Robert J. (Don) MacDonald

179,289,354 (97.63%)

4,346,850 (2.37%)

Elected

Anita Perry

179,101,434 (97.53%)

4,534,770 (2.47%)

Elected

Ian R. Ward

179,358,305 (97.67%)

4,277,899 (2.33%)

Elected

John M. Warwick

179,377,372 (97.68%)

4,258,832 (2.32%)

Elected

Gary A. Sugar

179,244,005 (97.61%)

4,392,199 (2.39%)

Elected

Stephen Flewelling

179,048,757 (97.50%)

4,587,447 (2.50%)

Elected

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting including the appointment of auditors, increase to the Company's Stock Option Plan and approval of the unallocated entitlements under the Company's DSU Plan and RSU Plan, are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on June 4, 2020.

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development company trading under the symbol "NZC". NorZinc is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. NorZinc also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.

SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.

