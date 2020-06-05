|
05.06.2020 00:22:00
NorZinc Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
NZC-TSX
NORZF-OTCQB
VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC; OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 4, 2020. A total of 212,317,594 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 54.47% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of a motion to fix the number of directors for election at seven and in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:
Directors
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Outcome
Shelley Brown
179,371,764 (97.68%)
4,264,440 (2.32%)
Elected
Robert J. (Don) MacDonald
179,289,354 (97.63%)
4,346,850 (2.37%)
Elected
Anita Perry
179,101,434 (97.53%)
4,534,770 (2.47%)
Elected
Ian R. Ward
179,358,305 (97.67%)
4,277,899 (2.33%)
Elected
John M. Warwick
179,377,372 (97.68%)
4,258,832 (2.32%)
Elected
Gary A. Sugar
179,244,005 (97.61%)
4,392,199 (2.39%)
Elected
Stephen Flewelling
179,048,757 (97.50%)
4,587,447 (2.50%)
Elected
The shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting including the appointment of auditors, increase to the Company's Stock Option Plan and approval of the unallocated entitlements under the Company's DSU Plan and RSU Plan, are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on June 4, 2020.
About NorZinc
NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development company trading under the symbol "NZC". NorZinc is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. NorZinc also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.
SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.
