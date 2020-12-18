SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 03:47:00

NorZinc Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

NZC-TSX
NORZF-OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 18,750,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow Through Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Private Placement"). 

NorZinc Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NorZinc Ltd.)

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses and flow-through mining expenditures, as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada), that will be renounced in favour of the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021. The funds are intended to be used to fund exploration programs on the Company's Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories property. The Private Placement remains subject to TSX approval. Flow-Through Shares issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC". NorZinc is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade silver-zinc-lead Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. NorZinc also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement – Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's intention to carry out the Private Placement, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement and any finder's fees payable in connection with the Private Placement. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company is able to obtain regulatory approval of the Private Placement, the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated and that the Company is otherwise able to complete the Private Placement. However, the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, financing risks, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, inability to use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated and inability to complete the Private Placement, as well as all of the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Form 20-F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.60
3.36 %
The Swatch Grp 238.80
2.49 %
Lonza Grp 558.40
1.82 %
Geberit 535.40
1.79 %
CieFinRichemont 80.78
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.48
-0.17 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.70 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
Alcon 57.06
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
17.12.20
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar
Potential? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin
CS-Aktie fester: Bundesanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Credit Suisse und bulgarische Kriminelle
US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
UBS-Aktie verliert: Neuer Chef will im Frühling Marschrichtung bekannt geben
UBS und CS laut SNB trotz schwierigem Umfeld gut aufgestellt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag kräftig zu. Auch die Kurse an der Wall Street zogen an. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren ebenfalls grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit