Norwegian Cruise Line to Livestream Great Cruise Comeback Press Panel

-Cruise Line Chief Executives, Seattle Officials and Former Commissioner of the U.S. FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Company's Return to Cruising from the U.S. with Norwegian Encore's Debut in Seattle-

-Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT at www.greatcruisecomeback.com-

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry innovator, Norwegian Cruise Line, will host a Great Cruise Comeback Press Panel to commemorate its highly anticipated return to cruising from the U.S. with the West-Coast debut of its newest innovative ship Norwegian Encore.

The event will stream live from the Port of Seattle on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT at www.greatcruisecomeback.com and include a moderated Q&A session.

Norwegian Encore will embark on her inaugural season of Alaska voyages on Aug. 7, 2021, as the first of the Company's 17 ships to return to cruising in the U.S.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a 21-year history with Seattle, as it pioneered Alaska voyages from the city. Cruise line executives and other officials will discuss the exceptional onboard experience as well as the brand's commitment to the health and safety of its guests, crew and communities it visits, as well as its efforts to drive a positive impact on society and the environment.

Speakers to include:

Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line

Howard Sherman, executive vice president of Onboard Revenue and Destination Services, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Chairman of the SailSAFE™ Global Health and Wellness Council

Stephen Metruck, executive director of the Port of Seattle

Andrea DeMarco, senior vice president of ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Tom Norwalk, president and CEO of Visit Seattle, will serve as moderator.

For speaker bios and headshots, click here.

To register for the livestream NCL Great Cruise Comeback Press Panel, please visit www.greatcruisecomeback.com using the password GREATCRUISECOMEBACK.

Norwegian Cruise Line recently restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021 following a more than 500-day suspension, with Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles. On Aug. 7, 2021, Norwegian Encore, the company's newest innovative ship, will be the first in the fleet to return to service from the U.S., when she debuts in Seattle for her inaugural season of Alaska cruises. The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the Company's SailSAFETM health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through Oct. 31, 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe.

Travelers seeking the latest details about NCL's redeployment should click here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 54 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

