05.05.2021 20:54:00

Northwest Specialty Hospital achieves new landmarks in spinal robotics program

POST FALLS, Idaho, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Specialty is one of only three hospitals in the nation to feature two robots utilizing a state-of-the-art surgical robotic navigation system called the Excelsius GPS®. Designed to function like a self-driving car for spine surgery, the Excelsius GPS® system achieves unprecedented levels of precision and safety for patients undergoing complex spine surgery.

The Excelsius GPS® by Globus Medical is the world's first spinal robotic navigation platform. Achieving unprecedented levels of precision in complex spinal surgery it is designed to provide patients with better outcomes. For more information please visit: https://www.globusmedical.com/musculoskeletal-solutions/excelsiusgps/

Northwest is now the first and only privately owned hospital and only hospital in the western half of the US to feature not one but two robots.  As a nationally recognized surgical observation center for spine procedures, Northwest has provided education and training to surgeons from across the US and the world that are learning to use these advanced techniques, from surgeons like Dr. Roland Kent at Axis Spine. 

The spinal robotics program now also includes an interbody system designed to work in coordination with the robot. The very first of its kind, it features hardware specifically designed for use with a surgical spinal robotic navigation platform. These specialty-designed hardware systems are more durable, produce better results for patients and improve the efficiency of the surgeon.

"We are honored to be nationally recognized as experts and leaders in the field of surgical robotic navigation platforms for the spine. These systems allow surgeons to achieve a higher level of surgical precision and better outcomes in less time, which is important for improving patient care and is at the center of everything we do at Axis Spine," according to Dr. Roland Kent, co-founder of Axis Spine.

Rick Rasmussen, CEO of Northwest Specialty Hospital added that "We have one of the best spine programs in the US. Our dedication to developing the spine program at Northwest through the use of an advanced spinal robotic navigation system and experienced surgeons exemplifies our commitment to superior patient care."

About Northwest Specialty Hospital
Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety we are a five-star CMS rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. http://nwsh.com  

About Axis Spine Center
At Axis Spine Center, we are committed to providing the most effective treatments and interventions to address each patient's concerns and conditions. Our interdisciplinary team of professionals provides comprehensive care to ensure the best possible outcome. https://www.axisspinecenter.com/  

Media Contact:
Darron Rock, Northwest Specialty Hospital
Director of Marketing
P | 208.262.2413
darron.rock@surgerypartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-specialty-hospital-achieves-new-landmarks-in-spinal-robotics-program-301284817.html

SOURCE Northwest Specialty Hospital

﻿

