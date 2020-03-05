NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

TORONTO, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: NWH.UN), Canada's leading global diversified healthcare real estate investment trust, today announced its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Commenting on the activity, Paul Dalla Lana, CEO of the REIT, said:

"2019 was another transformational year for the REIT which saw it deliver strong financial and operational results while advancing four key strategic initiatives, including: growing its global asset management platform by almost $5.0 billion of committed capital, executing on a substantial deleveraging plan with a clear path to investment grade credit metrics, completing the $1.3 billion Healthscope transaction in Australia and expanding its European footprint into the UK. As a result of these initiatives the REIT delivered growing AFFO per unit and market leading total returns to unitholders and enters 2020 in the strongest position in its history ready to capitalize on the increasingly positive trends in global healthcare real estate."

2019 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights:

In addition to a very busy transactional year, the REIT continued to deliver improved financial and operational performance with an increasingly conservative balance sheet across an expanded 175 property, 14.5 million square foot defensive healthcare real estate portfolio underpinned by long-term inflation indexed leases. Key highlights are as follows:

Total unitholder return of 35%, outperformed the Canadian REIT index and the S&P/TSX composite index by approximately 1,200 bps;

IFRS revenue increased 4.7% in 2019 to $366 million primarily driven by acquisition activity;

primarily driven by acquisition activity; AFFO per unit increased by 3.7% to $0.84 in 2019 ( $0.92 per unit on a normalized basis) as a result of accretive strategic acquisitions, increased management fees and SPNOI growth;

in 2019 ( per unit on a normalized basis) as a result of accretive strategic acquisitions, increased management fees and SPNOI growth; AFFO payout ratio of 95% (87% normalized) based on the REIT's $0.80 per unit annual distribution;

per unit annual distribution; 2019 source currency and Canadian dollar cash recurring SPNOI growth of 3.8% and 2.2%, respectively, driven primarily by annual rent indexation at the REIT's international assets and occupancy gains in the REIT's MOB portfolio;

Strong portfolio occupancy of 97.3% rising 60 bps from Q4 2018 and the international portfolio holding stable above 98.3% occupancy;

Weighted average lease expiry of 14 years increased by 1.2 years, underpinned by the international portfolio weighted average lease expiry of 16.5 years;

Total fee bearing assets under management "AUM" increased by 130% from $3.5 billion to $8.0 billion ;

to ; Net asset value per unit increased by 7.0% to $13.17 primarily driven by portfolio valuation gains and the expansion of the asset management platform; and,

primarily driven by portfolio valuation gains and the expansion of the asset management platform; and, Consolidated leverage of 49.6% (including convertible debentures) is down 600 bp YOY and proforma full deployment of proceeds of the December equity offering and planned asset dispositions into the REIT's capital platforms is expected to fall by a further 720 bps to approximately 42.4%.

Selected Financial Information:

(unaudited)

($000's, except unit and per unit amounts) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

September 30, 2019 Number of properties 175 171 Gross leasable area (sf) 14,488,966 13,977,943 Occupancy 97.3% 97.1% Weighted Average Lease Expiry (Years) 13.8 13.7 Net Operating Income $69,494 $69,787 Net Income (Loss) attributable to unitholders $(12,058) $18,562 Funds from Operations ("FFO") $30,352 $26,494 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") $31,009 $31,286 Debt to Gross Book Value - Declaration of Trust 42.5% 45.4% Debt to Gross Book Value - Including Convertible Debentures 49.6% 52.8%

Strategic initiatives: In 2019 the REIT successfully executed upon four strategic initiatives:

Expanded global asset management platform: The REIT increased committed fee bearing assets from $3.0 billion to $8.0 billion including a $1.6 billion ( A$1.8 billion ) upsize of the initial Australian institutional JV and an agreement in principal for a $3.0 billion (€2.0 billion) European JV. These increased commitments leave the REIT with $4.3 billion of available capacity to pursue continued growth across Australasia and Europe and generate accretive promoted returns

The REIT increased committed fee bearing assets from to including a ( ) upsize of the initial Australian institutional JV and an agreement in principal for a (€2.0 billion) European JV. These increased commitments leave the REIT with of available capacity to pursue continued growth across Australasia and and generate accretive promoted returns Deleveraging: Driven by $644 million of equity capital raised in 2019 and $725 million of portfolio sales into the REIT's capital platforms which are expected to close by mid-year, consolidated leverage is expected to decrease by approximately 1,300 bp to 42.4% supporting a pro forma net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.0x and investment grade credit metrics

Driven by of equity capital raised in 2019 and of portfolio sales into the REIT's capital platforms which are expected to close by mid-year, consolidated leverage is expected to decrease by approximately 1,300 bp to 42.4% supporting a pro forma net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.0x and investment grade credit metrics ANZ leadership: The acquisition of a high quality $1.2 billion ( A$1.3 billion ) portfolio of 11 leading private hospitals on a long-term triple net basis with fixed annual rent increases from Healthscope solidified the REIT's market leading position in the region with total assets under management of $3.5 billion across its leading Australasian platforms

The acquisition of a high quality $1.2 billion ( ) portfolio of 11 leading private hospitals on a long-term triple net basis with fixed annual rent increases from Healthscope solidified the REIT's market leading position in the region with total assets under management of across its leading Australasian platforms Geographic expansion: Building upon the REIT's success in Germany and the Netherlands , the REIT entered into the UK with the acquisition of 6 high quality private hospitals for approximately $167.0 million (£97.8 million) representing a unique opportunity to expand the REIT's European platform into a new market with attractive demographics, a small but dynamic private healthcare sector and lead to near-term growth opportunities and potential further institutional capital commitments

Normal course investment activity: During 2019 and subsequent to year end the REIT completed $470 million of accretive acquisitions as set out below:

Europe : The REIT completed the acquisition of 3 Dutch clinics and 5 German rehabilitation hospitals, and 2 German MOBs for an aggregate purchase price of $241 million (€161.5 million) at a weighted average capitalization rate of 5.8%. The properties are 99.8% occupied and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 22.4 years

The REIT completed the acquisition of 3 Dutch clinics and 5 German rehabilitation hospitals, and 2 German MOBs for an aggregate purchase price of (€161.5 million) at a weighted average capitalization rate of 5.8%. The properties are 99.8% occupied and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 22.4 years Australasia: The REIT completed acquisitions in Australia totaling $159 million ( A$179 million ) at a weighted average capitalization rate of 5.0%

The REIT completed acquisitions in totaling ( ) at a weighted average capitalization rate of 5.0% Canada : During 2019 the REIT completed two acquisitions totaling approximately $57 million of Canadian MOBs including the Cambrian Centre in Calgary, Alberta

During 2019 the REIT completed two acquisitions totaling approximately of Canadian MOBs including the Cambrian Centre in Developments: The REIT progressed its earnings and NAV accretive development projects with $400M of projects under construction and a further $25 million of approved projects with expected completion dates between Q1-2020 and Q4-2023 expecting to generate incremental stabilized NOI of $26 million and $50 million of value creation on a fully consolidated basis.

