15.06.2021 22:31:00

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces June 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of June 2021, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2021.

Unitholders can participate in the REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP").  Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units, and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions.  Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at www.nwhreit.com or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario.  The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 186 income-producing properties and 15.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 230 professionals across nine offices in seven countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The REIT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

