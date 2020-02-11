Northtowne Dental Now Offering Cosmetic Dentistry at its Albuquerque Dental Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Albuquerque, NM based Northtowne Dental have announced that the dental office of Dr. Michael Armijo is now offering cosmetic dentistry procedures.

"We are pleased to offer cosmetic dentistry services to our patients," said Dr. Armijo, founder of Northtowne Dental. "Want the perfect smile? Looking to reverse dental damage? Have you been in an accident and need restorative dental work? If you need cosmetic dentistry in Albuquerque, look no further than Northtowne Dental."

"Our cosmetic dentistry procedures include CEREC crowns and onlays, porcelain veneers or crowns, composite fillings, and boost tooth whitening," said Dr. Armijo, who is celebrating his 30th years of dentistry.

"When you have a broken or cracked tooth, decay, or a discolored tooth, we can fix it for you with cosmetic dentistry.," highlighted Dr. Armijo before adding, " A Porcelain crown simply fits over your natural tooth and gives your tooth a solid, durable covering. A Porcelain onlay is made out of the same material, but is smaller and does not require as much tooth reduction."

"Our cosmetic dentists in Albuquerque remove any decay or smooth the cracked area, prepare your tooth for a custom fit, and take an impression and send the information to our onsite dental laboratory for the fabrication of your new crown or onlay. You also might be a candidate for our CEREC Crown which we can perform in our office generally while you wait," said Dr. Armijo.

Northtowne Dental also offers CEREC dental crowns and restoration services. CEREC stands for 'Chairside Economical Restorations of Esthetic Ceramic', and it is a machine that is a true state-of-the-art wonder, said Dr. Armijo.

As for services Armijo and Northtowne Dental provide, include general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, porcelain veneers, crowns, dental implants, boost teeth, whitening, dentures, endodontics root, canals, smile makeover and more.

"Whether you are interested in preventative dental care for yourself and your family or you want to explore options in cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, dentures, and more, Northtowne Dental is the ideal solution," Armijo stressed, before adding, "We pride ourselves with our attentive and individualized treatment plans. Our team focuses on efficient care that ensures the best results. That efficiency includes high levels of training as well as the very latest technology."

Dedicated to the latest technologies and innovations, Armijo noted that he and his staff are fully committed to providing each patient with attentive and compassionate care, and this goes beyond the use of innovative equipment and techniques.

"While enjoying the convenience of the cutting-edge technologies in use at Northtowne Dental, patients will be put at ease if they suffer any sort of anxiety or nervousness about dental care," Armijo said. "The team provides all patients with the utmost comfort and guarantees that they will be treated with integrity. Doing these things have allowed me to serve patients for 30 years. I look forward to what's to come."

For more information, please visit northtownedental.com/about-us and northtownedental.com/blog.

About Northtowne Dental

At Northtowne Dental in Albuquerque, NM, Dr. Michael Armijo and his team of dedicated staff are committed to serving their patients with tremendous compassion and efficiency. To achieve these goals, the group has a clearly defined philosophy along with several key statements of commitment that show they see patients as individuals who deserve focused and attentive care. This holds true whether patients are simply calling in with a question or having treatment.

Contact Details:

Northtowne Dental

5900 Cubero Dr NE

Suite B

Albuquerque, NM 87109

United States

Phone: 505-797-1000

Source: Northtowne Dental

SOURCE Northtowne Dental